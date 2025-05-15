Former PSC head blames Erla's exit on expediency, interference

Nizam Mohammed -

FORMER Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman Nizam Mohammed blamed Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher's exit from office on both expediency and possible interference, speaking to Newsday on May 14.

Former PSC deputy chairman Martin George soundly condemned the PSC's failure to lift her suspension. In a letter on the evening of May 14, Harewood-Christopher was informed by the PSC that her suspension was lifted.

Earlier in the day, the newly created Ministry of Homeland Security – headed by Roger Alexander – in a statement said upon the advice of the Office of the Attorney General, Harewood-Christopher would go on leave.

This said, "Mrs Erla Harewood-Christopher has accrued 66 days vacation leave and she has been informed to proceed on leave with effect from today."

It said the work of the police service will continue uninterrupted under acting commissioner Junior Benjamin.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard recently said there was no evidence of any criminal offence by Harewood-Christopher, such as misbehaviour in public office, found after the probe into her approval of the import of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA). Gaspard said he found no "improper motive, consideration or quid pro quo."

On May 12, High Court judge Christopher Sieuchand, ruling on Harewood-Christopher’s judicial review action against the PSC’s suspension of her, said the commission acted lawfully in suspending her during a criminal investigation into her actions.

PSC attorney Deborah Peake, SC, told the court she expected the PSC to communicate Harewood-Christopher and Benjamin by Monday. Harewood-Christopher's attorney Pamela Elder, SC, considered this to be the PSC's undertaking to the court to lift the CoP's suspension, leading to an expectation of three days in office before her contract ended.

Mohammed raised the possibility of external interference in this matter against Harewood-Christopher, yet also conceded that the continuation of Benjamin as acting commissioner was more expedient than having Harewood-Christopher back in office for just three days.

He said the PSC had previously been independent and insulated from political interference up until 2006, but that year the Constitution was amended in a way that let politicians interfere with the PSC.

"We have seen some malfunctioning of the PSC and interference in the police service. That is even as we speak."

Mohammed said, "I am of the strong view that the arrest and suspension of the commissioner were totally unwarranted. Investigations could have proceeded with all due diligence without all that drama."

He said the imbroglio was tainted with alleged political interference.

Mohammed urged an urgent revision of the 2006 amendment.

He advised, "Revert to the original situation where the prime minister had veto power (on appointing a CoP) and the PSC has a clear mandate to appoint a CoP and deputy commissioner."

He lamented that until this was done the police service would experience confusion and a lack of public confidence.

"It is a very messy situation that needs to be cleared up as a matter of urgency."

Mohammed said the ministry's press release had not stated that the PSC had sent Harewood-Christopher on leave.

"That needs to be clarified.

"The Office of Attorney General is not the right office to send her on leave. Was she sent on leave by the PSC?

"That is an administrative move to avoid further confusion and 'musical chairs' between the CoP and the acting CoP."

Mohammed said Harewood-Christopher had been on contract, had been suspended and had expected to be reinstated for two-three days, after which leadership would revert to Benjamin.

"So in order to avoid all of that mess that would have taken place, it was an administrative move to actually smoothen things out."

He added, "I do not expect there will be a renewed contract. I expect there will be an attempt to complete the exercise of finding a substantive commissioner of police, that has already started. It is expected they will bring that to a final decision, sooner than later."

PSC former deputy chairman Martin George in an online posted condemned the PSC's delay in issuing a letter to lift her suspension as "a scandalous outrage."

He also called upon the PSC to clear the air on the issue of succession planning for the office of commissioner of police.

"There appears to be no good reason why the PSC has not taken that step yet (to issue its letter)."

He said if the PSC mulled its own internal probe and saw the DPP's remarks, and if the PSC has no reason to continue the suspension, it was a seeming dereliction of duty for the PSC to not promptly issue its letter.

Saying her suspension was initiated ostensibly to ensure proper governance in the police service, he said, "So now she has been officially cleared in that way, what could possibly be the delay in issuing the letter confirming the suspension has been lifted?"

George also had wider concerns.

"If they (PSC) in their duties are being tardy, it certainly does not help the image of the police service in the eyes of the public.

"So I call on them to please have this situation rectified at the earliest possible opportunity. They also need to come out and speak to the nation on the question of succession planning. What is to happen here?

"Why must we remain in this state of limbo and uncertainty over a simple matter which is clearly and squarely under the remit of the PSC?"