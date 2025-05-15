Caparo man rearrested hours after court discharges double murder case

Ceyon Nicholas, double murder accused. -

HOURS after being discharged on double murder charges, a Carapo man was rearrested on the same allegations and returned to custody, May 14.

Ceyon “Six” Nicholas, of Simon Road, Carapo, had been before High Court master Whitney Franklin, charged with the October 25, 2021, murders of Richie Richard Ragoo and Emmanuel Nyron Phillip, and the attempted murder of another man. He also faced firearm and ammunition-related charges.

At a sufficiency hearing under the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act (AJIPA), Franklin discharged the matter after prosecutors failed to present key witness evidence despite several extensions. The sufficiency hearing is intended to determine whether enough evidence exists for a case to be sent to trial in the High Court.

Nicholas, who was originally charged on January 5, 2022, was released from the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca around 4 pm on May 14. By 11 pm that same night, his attorney, Roshan Tota-Maharaj, was contacted by Arima police who informed him of Nicholas’ re-arrest.

The case had been transferred to a master in December 2023 following the AJIPA's implementation, which replaced preliminary inquiries with case management hearings. Prosecutors were granted multiple extensions to complete disclosure, culminating in a final deadline of May 14.

The alleged shooting occurred at a garage on Jokhan Trace, Carapo, where Ragoo, 33, a mechanic, Phillip, 42, a truck driver, and another man were ambushed by a gunman.

Ragoo, 33, a mechanic, of Jokhan Trace, Carapo, Phillip, 42, a truck driver, of Carapo Main Road, Carapo and another man were at Ragoo’s garage when they were approached by a lone gunman.

The assailant fired several shots at the men and then escaped. Ragoo and Phillip died at the scene, while the third man was taken to the Arima Health Facility for treatment.

In a statement after Nicholas was charged, the police service said the double murder was among the first cases solved by Region Two Homicide Bureau officers in 2022.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag, Insp Hosein, W/Insp Sylvester and Sgt Stanisclaus, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two.

Nicholas was charged by PC Sean Thomas, also of HBI Region Two.