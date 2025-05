Bribes then and now?

US President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: A few years ago the US charged one of our citizens with taking bribes from Qatar. America was upset then, all because it lost its bid to host the World Cup.

Now the president of the US wants to accept a US$400 million jumbo jet (aka a palace in the sky) from the same Qatar government, and this seems to be okay and acceptable with the Republican Party and its MAGA supporters.

I rest my case.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail