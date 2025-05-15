Acting CoP Benjamin: Erla is an icon

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

ACTING Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin has lauded former commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher as an icon in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, describing her as a trailblazer and mentor whose legacy will endure for generations.

“She has set the bar for what women police officers can achieve,” Benjamin said. “She has reached heights no one thought possible and left a legacy that exemplifies professionalism and mentorship. Many young officers, including myself, have been nurtured by her leadership and contribution.”

In a phone interview with Newsday on May 15, Harewood-Christopher’s birthday and the first day of her vacation, Benjamin shared reflections on her impact.

May 14 marked the final day of her contract, after which she was placed on 66 days’ vacation leave, according to a May 14 press release from the Ministry of Homeland Security.

Her departure concludes a turbulent chapter in her career, which included suspension, arrest during a state of emergency, and a high-profile investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.

The inquiry centred on her approval for the purchase of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA). Also implicated in the investigation was former SSA director Roger Best.

Benjamin, who assumed the role of acting Commissioner during her suspension and continues to serve in that capacity, reiterated his admiration: “As far as I know, she has truly been one of the most dedicated and excellent officers in the service.”

Suspended by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in February, Harewood-Christopher attempted to resume duty on May 12 after the High Court lifted the suspension.

That same afternoon, she met with Benjamin at the Police Administration Building to complete the formal handover, accompanied by her attorney, Senior Counsel Pamela Elder.

Her first official act following her reinstatement was a meeting with Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander. Speaking to the media afterwards, Harewood-Christopher said, "I have been vindicated, which I expected. In my 43 years of service, there have never been allegations of misconduct, criminal or otherwise. My service has always been grounded in integrity.”

In a letter to Harewood-Christopher on the evening of May 14, the PSC said it had taken note of the DPP's decision to not proceed with criminal charges against her. It also said it received correspondence from the police service.

"It follows from the above that the ‘Investigation into an allegation of Misconduct in Public Office’ is at an end and the interests of the police service and the public interest no longer require that you cease to report for duty as Commissioner of Police," the PSC wrote.

"Further, the Commission has also noted that you were directed to proceed on vacation leave with effect from May 14, 2025.

"In the premises, the Police Service Commission discontinues the instruction to cease to report for duty, as contained in the letter dated January 31, 2025, with effect from May 14, 2025. Please be so advised."

Reflecting further on Harewood-Christopher’s legacy, Benjamin said, “She has made an indelible contribution to the Police Service.”

Asked about the lessons he has learned so far as acting Commissioner, Benjamin spoke candidly about the evolution of his understanding of leadership.

“What I thought the job would be like and what it is in reality are quite different. This role cannot be led by emotion. It demands wisdom.”

He discussed three key qualities he believes are essential to the role – the ability to lead, to love, and to leave a legacy.

“You must lead with purpose, love your officers with genuine compassion, and live in a way that sets an example.”

Benjamin said, “Everyone is different; you cannot lead all people in the same way. You must understand your team and adapt your leadership to motivate and inspire them.”

He said by loving those you lead, you build trust and demonstrate care and stress. Officers need to know their leader acts in their best interest, even when it's not immediately obvious, he added.

“The legacy we leave is shaped by the lives we lead.

“I aim to be a living example of the standard I want to see in my officers. Every decision I make, every action I take, must contribute to leaving this service better than I found it.”