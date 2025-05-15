Action needed to protect animals

- Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The following letter was sent to several of the newly-installed Cabinet members, as well as to my MP, who is in the opposition:

I write as a concerned citizen to urge your government to take decisive action on three urgent animal welfare issues affecting our nation: the humane treatment of stray animals, the use of fireworks, and the enforcement of existing animal protection laws.

1. Save our strays – humane stray animal management

Our streets are home to thousands of stray dogs and cats, many of whom suffer from neglect, starvation, abuse, and disease. I respectfully call for a national strategy that prioritises spay and neuter programmes, public education campaigns, and reliable re-homing initiatives. These humane, evidence-based approaches are far more effective and ethical than outdated and inhumane methods such as culling or dog pounds.

2. Ban fireworks – protect people and animals from harm

The widespread and largely unregulated use of fireworks causes intense stress and physical harm to animals, the elderly, young children, and people with sensory sensitivities. I urge your government to immediately ban the import, distribution, sale, and public use of all fireworks in TT. This is a public safety and animal welfare issue that requires immediate legislative action.

3. Protect all animals – enforce existing cruelty laws consistently

While laws exist to protect animals from cruelty, enforcement remains inconsistent and weak. I respectfully request the establishment of clear enforcement mechanisms, training for law enforcement officers, and a reporting and prosecution framework to ensure that those who abuse animals are held accountable.

These actions are not only moral imperatives, but necessary steps to build a more compassionate, orderly, and safe society for all – humans and animals alike. I am confident that with strong political will TT can become a regional leader in animal welfare.

Thank you for your attention to these matters. I would be grateful for the opportunity to support or discuss any initiatives your ministry may consider in response to these concerns.

NATASHA NUNEZ

via e-mail