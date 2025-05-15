Accountancy: Gateway to entrepreneurship

Caribbean finance professionals globally lead in entrepreneurship ambitions according to ACCA's latest Global Talent Trends Survey 2025. -

Worldwide, over half (52 per cent) of finance professionals surveyed in ACCA’s annual global talent trends survey have aspirations to become entrepreneurs, with 62 per cent expecting to change roles within the next two years.

In the Caribbean, nearly seven in ten accountants (68 per cent) aspire to become entrepreneurs, a figure significantly higher than the global average of 52 per cent.

This insight comes from ACCA’s latest Global Talent Trends Survey 2025, which highlights shifting perspectives among accountancy and finance professionals.

The survey offers a unique window into how people feel about their working lives and future career ambitions, serving as a timely reminder for employers to stay attuned to these evolving expectations.

Caribbean employers are likely to see continued movement, with 66 per cent of professionals indicating they plan to switch roles within the next two years – the second highest figure globally, just behind India at 80 per cent.

Now in its third year, this is the largest annual talent survey of accountancy and finance professionals globally.

Over 10,000 individuals across 175 countries – including 251 from the Caribbean – responded to our survey on issues ranging from career ambitions and hybrid working to upskilling, mental health and inclusivity in the workplace.

Many respondents see accountancy as a gateway to entrepreneurship. With so many Caribbean accountants expressing ambitions to eventually run their own businesses, it’s clear that the profession is seen as a natural springboard to entrepreneurship.

Paula Marcelle-Irish, head of ACCA Caribbean, said: "It’s encouraging to see that accountants in our region are leading the world in entrepreneurial ambition.

"This reflects the drive and innovation that Caribbean professionals bring to the table.

"At ACCA, we are committed to supporting this ambition through targeted programmes, training and resources that not only help our members excel in their careers but also empower them to take bold steps toward building their own businesses and shaping the future. However, the survey also highlights some concerning trends – AI-related training is not gaining the traction it should, and the fact that we’re falling behind in this area is a red flag.

"We remain committed to addressing this and will be placing renewed focus on driving the AI agenda across the Caribbean."

The entrepreneurial spirit emerging among accountants in the region could also be good news for employers.

As the demand for accountants with an entrepreneurial mindset grows, many finance and business job roles are increasingly valuing skills such as commerciality and innovation.

This shift presents an exciting opportunity for employers to tap into a pool of professionals who bring fresh ideas and a proactive approach to problem-solving.

This year’s emerging key themes are as follows:

1. Sixty-eight per cent of accountants in the Caribbean (compared to 52 per cent globally) view accountancy as a springboard to entrepreneurship.

This entrepreneurial mindset is increasingly valued by employers.

2. Demand for sustainability-related careers is strong, with 54 per cent of respondents in the Caribbean interested in pursuing accountancy careers focused on environmental issues, although that is lower than the global average of 67 per cent.

At present, sustainability responsibilities are already embedded in 48 per cent of senior leadership roles below board level and 35 per cent of middle management positions in finance.

3. Employability confidence remains high, with 66 per cent of respondents in the Caribbean (compared to 62 per cent globally) expecting to change roles within the next two years.

Additionally, 56 per cent in the region (versus 58 per cent globally) anticipate their next move will be outside their current organisation – highlighting a growing retention challenge for employers.

4. Over 74 per cent of Caribbean accountants express a preference for hybrid working – closely aligned with the global figure of 76 per cent – nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) are still working in the office full time, significantly higher than the global average of 51 per cent.

5. The recognition of older employees ranks highest among diversity concerns globally, but accountants in the Caribbean seem more relaxed on the issue – only 27 per cent believe their organisation prioritises certain aspects of diversity over others, compared to 45 per cent globally.

6. The cost-of-living crisis remains the top concern in our "workplace fear" index, with 32 per cent of Caribbean respondents expecting a pay rise of ten per cent in the next 12 months.

7. Just over half of Caribbean respondents (53 per cent) are concerned they’re not developing the skills needed for the future workplace.

Even more concerning for the region, only 19 per cent say their organisation is offering opportunities to build AI-related skills – the lowest reported figure globally.

8. Mental health indicators are showing slight improvement compared to previous years, but challenges remain – with 54 per cent of Caribbean respondents agreeing that their mental health is impacted by work pressures.

9. The rise of the "side hustle" is another trend to watch.

Globally, 43 per cent of Gen Z respondents and 39 per cent across all generations are now engaged in additional employment outside their main jobs.

This presents fresh challenges for employers around engagement and retention.

10. Accountancy remains a valued passport to global careers, with 72 per cent of Gen Z respondents globally and 53 per cent of Gen Y professionals in the Caribbean expressing a desire to explore career opportunities abroad.