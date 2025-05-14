[UPDATED] Bandit shot dead by security guard at Long Circular Mall

An aerial view of Long Circular Mall. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A suspected bandit was shot and killed by a security guard at Long Circular Mall carpark around 12.55 pm on May 14.

The man has been identified as 33-year-old Lekemus Murphy of Picton, Laventille.

Initials reports said Murphy, who had a gun, was attempting to take a woman’s white Nissan Tiida when a SWAT security guard saw and told him to stop.

The guard said Murphy pointed his gun at him, prompting the guard to shoot at Murphy.

Murphy fell to the ground and died. Police said the guard “secured” Murphy’s gun and handed it over when they arrived.

When Newsday arrived around 1.30 pm, the Nissan Tiida was crashed into the fence of the exit at the mall. There were also three gunshots in the window of the driver’s seat.

Murphy’s body laid on the ground in the rain for over an hour while Newsday was at the scene.

His family, including his wife, arrived at around 2.10 pm.

His wife tried running to his body when she arrived, put police stopped her. She cried and screamed until she was carried away by relatives.

“Watch my man nah boy,” she repeated. “People going to pay for this. How I going to sleep?”

A family member who spoke to the media said Murphy had a daughter and a step-daughter.

