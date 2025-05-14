TTCSI welcomes new members

TTCSI president Dianne Joseph. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Service Industries (TTCSI), in collaboration with the Unit Trust Corporation, has included three new enterprises in its organisation – the TT Blind Welfare Association, the Montserrat Cocoa Farmers Co-operative Society and Anime Caribe.

In a release, TTCSI said the three groups, as members, will benefit from a project aimed at developing their governance systems and improving their brand, products and services.

The release said the partnership with the UTC allowed for the funding of the project.

"The TTCSI continues to remain within its core functions of advocacy, lobbying and training and development of our members within the services sector," the release said.

The addition of the three new organisations to its roster follows the coalition's announcement of its first Tobago member, RUAZZ Fine Dining Restaurant.

"We are focused on supporting the restaurant in the development of its brand on the sister isle and to strengthen its contribution to not only the food, but also the tourism industry in Tobago," the release said.

TTCSI said it is also working on the return of its Annual Services Week Awards Celebrations, expected to take place in November.

"We are finalising the data for circulation to our members while representing their views and opinions on matters of national interest."

Some of those challenges include economic uncertainty and forex challenges, the release said.

Responding to questions from Business Day, TTCSI president Dianne Joseph expressed optimism over the appointment of Kama Maharaj as the Minister of Trade, Investments and Tourism.

"The TTCSI enjoys very good relations with the Ministry of Trade, and as such, we expect no reduction in the support for our work," she said.

"We are optimistic that, given the experience and successful track record of Minister Kama Maharaj, the services sector will remain a priority for the ministry."

She said the TTCSI has decided to give the minister time to settle into his role and plans to pay a courtesy visit in the near future.