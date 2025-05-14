Trinidad and Tobago to host India for Deaf Cricket series

Members of TT's national deaf cricket team. - Photo courtesy TT Deaf Cricket Association

TRINIDAD and Tobago's national deaf cricket team, will get its chance to show off their talent when the TT Deaf Cricket Association (TTDCA) hosts the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) for two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty/20 matches in Trinidad from May 23-29.

The series will be the first of its kind in the Caribbean, with the ODIs being played at the National Cricket Centre (NCC), Balmain, Couva and the T20s being held at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair. The ODI series matches will be played from 10 am at the NCC on May 23 and 25, with the T20s bowling off from 2 pm on May 27-29.

The limited-overs series are the result of constant communication with TTDCA president Tenille Smith, the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) and the IDCA which initially started before the emergence of covid-19.

"We're proud to lead this initiative. This isn't just a cricket tournament. This represents a major step forward for deaf sports in the Caribbean," Smith said, via a May 8 release.

"It provides an opportunity for visibility, talent development and international collaborations. We're not just making history, we're building a future."

The Indian team is expected to arrive in Trinidad on May 20 after expediting the negotiations between the two countries.

"The TTDCA is calling on the public, government stakeholders, and corporate TT to come out and support this historic moment—not just as spectators, but as champions of inclusion, equality, and progress. Let's make some noise for those who play in silence, but (speak) through the game they love," the release said.

"After covid-19, the TTDCA was registered with DICC and they became affiliate members so the conversations started again about going to India or Pakistan to play a series. There was talk about going to Dubai as well for the DICC annual general meeting," TTDCA secretary Qushiba La Fleur told Newsday. La Fleur also serves as the team's sign language interpreter.

"However, because there is some rivalry happening between India and Pakistan, it was underlined for a while."

Giving the ongoing tension, the IDCA decided it would be more feasible to send its national team to the Caribbean shores.

"The conflict between Pakistan and India doesn't affect anything with the Indian team at all. They already have their clearance to travel. And because it's an international cricket team, they don't have a problem in leaving the country," La Fleur said.

"Everything is sorted out for them. All they required from us was an invitation letter inviting them and informing their government and the DICC that we were hosting this series.

"After this tourney, the idea is for TT's deaf national cricket team to go to the World Cup next year in Australia," La Fleur said. Pakistan clinched the fourth edition of the DICC World Cup in 2024.

La Fleur said the emergence of the TTDCA is the brainchild of Smith, who held discussions with TT Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath to have the deaf cricket team receive national status.

Smith and the TTDCA wants to do their part in advancing the sport up the islands as well.

"Yeah, there are plans to play other series. However, matches against Caribbean countries aren't possible because this is the first deaf cricket team in the Caribbean." La Fleur said.

"The goal, though, is that we could eventually develop our Deaf West Indies team so that they can play series and tournaments and matches throughout the Caribbean. Not just against other deaf teams, but others as well."

Since becoming fully active in January this year, the team has been training assiduously under the guidance of head coach Anthony Dharson, batting and fielding coach Earnil Ryan and fitness coach Anthony Crichlow.

At present, they train four-five days a week and their training regimen has included treks up Lady Chancellor Road, practice sessions at the Queen's Park Oval, fitness sessions at Las Cuevas Beach, as well as participation in the North Zone's T20 cricket tournament. The TTDCA joined with the Combined All-Stars Sports Club to form a team of deaf and hearing players.

La Fleur thanked longstanding Trinbago Knight Riders manager Colin Borde and the team's manager Devindra Maharaj for helping the TTDCA with the logistics behind the scenes and called on fans and corporate TT to come on board with the venture.

The IDCA is covering the cost for the Indian team to come to Trinidad, but La Fleur said the TTCA are still in the process of sourcing funds to cover the expenses for the series, which amount to $171,000.

"There's no cover charge (for the matches). We're inviting all to attend. Cricket lovers, people who are interested in supporting organisations with disabilities. This is deaf cricket, so people who are interested in seeing what this is like can come out and support the event. We're asking people who are interested in sponsoring as well...we still have a lot of overhead costs to cover between now and the middle of next week. These people can also assist."

TT deaf cricket team to face India:

Devon Andre (captain), Shemuel Cadogan (vice-captain), Jimeel Boneo, Amir Boodoo, Christopher Goomansingh, Jason Jokhan, Nigel London, Joel Lord, Nicholas Mohammed, Orion Murray, Nyron Noel, Joel Piper, Rohan Subdhan, Allan Thomas, Valdano Tobias.