Six arrested for weed, cocaine in Central Division exercise

- File photo

A police exercise led to the arrests of six people for various offences in the Central Division.

Police said around 4 pm and 8 pm on May 13, a roving drug block and road check exercise was carried out by the Central Division Task Force (Area South).

A 55-year-old man from Pierre Street, California, was arrested for possession of apparatus.

A 74-year-old man of Sanford Street, California, was arrested for possession of two grammes of cocaine. A 48-year-old man was also arrested for a similar offence.

A 32-year-old and two 22-year-old men of Siparia and Santa Flora were arrested for 228 grammes of marijuana.

Police stopped and searched 23 cars, mainly Nissan wagons and Tiidas but nothing illegal was found. Police said the exercise was incident free and investigations are ongoing into the six arrests.