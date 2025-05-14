Sheriff Babwah, Pooran Singh swing to Cotton Tree Foundation golf title

Top of the tree: Sheriff Babwah (left) and Pooran Singh show off their winnings after topping the Cotton Tree Foundation Charity Golf Tournament at St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval on May 14. - Photo courtesy Cotton Tree Foundation

SHERIFF Babwah and Pooran Singh rose to the top of the pack when the Cotton Tree Foundation held its 20th annual Charity Golf Tournament at St Andrews Golf Club, Moka, Maraval on May 14.

In a field which featured 35 teams, the Allum Chambers-sponsored pair of Babwah and Singh showed their quality by taking top honours with a score of 46, registering 23 on both the front and back nine.

The Republic Bank Ltd-sponsored team of Suresh Jagessar and Arjoon Samlal gave Babwah and Singh a good run for their money as the former team ended with a score of 45 – 22 on the front nine and 23 on the back nine.

Learie Flores and Justin Junkere, who were backed by the event's main sponsor LJ Williams, placed third with a score of 44. The team of Garvin Gilbert and Ken Pollard, who were sponsored by Ernst and Young Services Ltd, placed fourth with a score of 43, with the Central Bank-sponsored pairing of Nicholas Carmona and Johanson Singh placing fifth with their total of 41.

The winning pair walked away with trophies, as well as a prize of a weekend stay for two at Mt Irvine Bay Resort and the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, respectively, to go along with Cotton Tree Foundation tokens. The second-placed team earned a weekend stay for two at Hilton, as well as Angostura hampers, while the third-placed team were rewarded with a weekend stay for two at Store Bay Holidays Hotel and Hadco hampers.

The tournament featured three youth teams, with Josh Frankland and Varin Singh finishing as the best youth team. Two teams from Tobago's Let's Learn Golf non-profit organisation were also featured in the competition.

The pair of Sean Crooks and Jerome Daniel was adjudged the best-dressed male team, with the pair of Chloe Ajodha and Jada Charles winning the best-dressed award in the female category. Ajodha and Charles finished seventh overall.

Damion Davis was nearest the pin on hole five, with Babwah nearest the pin on hole 15.

The day's proceedings were keenly watched by President Christine Kangaloo, who got the action on the greens under way with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

The Cotton Tree Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education and well-being of children in TT, through a variety of programmes and initiatives which seek to provide opportunities for growth, learning and empowerment.