PM: I wish Gary Griffith the best

FLASHBACK: NTA political leader Gary Griffith and UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a political rally in Port of Spain, in July 2023. -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar extended well wishes to former political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA), Gary Griffith, who has since resigned from the party.

Despite her kind words, Persad-Bissessar emphasised her party’s focus on moving forward.

“As with everyone else, we wish him well in his future endeavours. The United National Congress put forward plans, policies, and personnel during the campaign, which the electorate chose to support. We plan to move forward with our policies and personnel,” she said.

In a brief WhatsApp exchange on May 14, Persad-Bissessar responded to comments Griffith made in a May 8 Newsday article, in which he extended best wishes to her and her team.

Griffith said he held no hatred, bitterness, or animosity, and although he was stepping away from politics, he reaffirmed his commitment to national service. He expressed his willingness to assist the current administration, free of charge, in the fight against crime, saying his priority remained the country’s success, regardless of political affiliation.

Griffith reflected on his contributions to national security strategy, claiming he was the original architect behind the conceptual frameworks for the proposed Ministries of Defence, Justice, and Home Affairs.

He said these proposals were drafted ahead of the 2010 general election, during which then opposition leader Persad-Bissessar adopted some of his recommendations.

Of the three ministries proposed, only the Ministry of Justice was implemented at the time. However, Griffith said it failed to meet its intended goals because the minister in charge deviated from the original plan.

He explained the ministry was designed to reduce recidivism, improve rehabilitation, and reform the criminal justice system, particularly by addressing issues such as prison overcrowding, prolonged remand periods, and court delays due to police absenteeism.

Griffith also elaborated on his vision for the Ministry of Defence, which aimed to enhance the role of the Defence Force, particularly in securing national borders. He highlighted that 95 per cent of illegal weapons entered through legal ports and proposed solutions such as a maritime security wall and dedicated border protection units.

The proposed Ministry of Home Affairs, he said, would have focused on reforming institutions such as the police service, with an emphasis on improving operational standards and accountability.