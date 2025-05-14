No to Vidale suggestion on Williams

Dr Eric Williams. -

THE EDITOR: I was aghast to hear chair of the Eric Williams Memorial Committee, Reginal Vidale, propose that all schools should have pictures of the nation’s first prime minister.

This was patently absurd and overkill. We already have a dysfunctional hospital, a badly maintained financial complex, a costly lecture series with no results, just to name a few, as state mementos. We do not need anything more.

In fact, having regard to what the PNM has stood for over the years, there should be less of him. It was Eric Williams who gave us Fancis Prevatt and Johnny O’Hallaran, not to mention Majorie Beepatsingh. The “free education” that was dispensed has not served the country well, judging by the outcome of the junior secondary schools seen in fights, bullying, indiscipline, student truancy and general dumbness.

As it is, when I reflect on the nightmare of the PNM since 1956, I don’t acknowledge him as the “Father of the Nation,” as he was quite involved in the “recalcitrant minority” narrative. He was the creator of “let the jacka-- bray” and “when I speak, not a damn dog bark.”

It was his governance in the 70s that gave us the Black Power Revolution and the labour riots when Basdeo Panday and George Weekes were almost beaten to death for defending workers.

Oh no, Vidale, no portraits, please.

LINDA CAPILDEO

via e-mail