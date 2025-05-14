Man found dead at Mafeking home

A Mafeking man was found dead at his home on May 13 by his estranged wife.

Jestom Pierre's body was found by his estranged wife around 4.30 pm after she could not reach him to pick up their child from the Mafeking Government School.

The 25-year-old woman told police she last spoke to Pierre, 30, via WhatsApp around 11.18 pm on May 12.

Police went to his Inner Mafeking Road home and saw a hand protruding through the floor of his dilapidated wooden house.

They said Pierre was clad only in a boxers and had skin discolouration on his face and right hand, blood around his nostrils and a minor bruise on his abdomen.

A District Medical Officer pronounced Pierre dead and ordered the body removed to the Sangre Grande Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre.

Police are continuing investigations.