Gazette notice with ministers' schedules released

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar joins her ministers at a post-cabinet media conference at the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 8. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Gazette Notice which lays out the schedule of duties to be assigned to each government minister has been released by the Office of the President.

The schedule is titled Gazette Notice dated 3rd May 2025 re Directions and Schedules. Its release on May 14 comes 13 days after Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was sworn in, and 11 days after government ministers, junior ministers and parliamentary secretaries were sworn in on May 3.

The 65-page document gives details of the duties which the ministers are responsible for, as well as the statutory boards and other bodies, and the wholly owned, majority owned, minority owned and indirectly owned enterprises the minister is responsible for.

While the list of government ministers, junior ministers and parliamentary secretaries is dated May 3, the schedules are dated May 12.

They do not detail the duties of the junior ministers and parliamentary secretaries.