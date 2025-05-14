Family of shot Maloney teen: Pray for Zwade

THE family of 17-year-old Zwade Alleyne, who remains in critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, is calling on the nation for continued prayers and collective compassion.

Alleyne was struck in the head by a stray bullet on May 10 while standing just outside his home in Building 12, Maloney Gardens. As he fights for his life in the Intensive Care Unit, his family clings to hope and faith, believing in the possibility of a miracle.

Speaking to Newsday via phone on May 14, Alleyne’s uncle and coach, Keron Bethelmy, shared the family's unwavering belief in divine intervention. Bethelmy, a clergyman, said, “All the family needs is a miracle. We are trusting in God.”

He noted Alleyne’s condition remains unchanged, with the family awaiting a final brain scan to determine neurological activity.

“We’re trying to see if the brain can respond,” he explained.

Despite the uncertainty, Bethelmy remained resolute in his faith, emphasising the spiritual strength the family draws from scripture and community support.

“We are standing firm on God's word. Our strength comes from our trust in Him. Amen to that.”

He said the family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from across the country and beyond. Alleyne’s friends, schoolmates, and club teammates have shown solidarity, while messages of encouragement have poured in from around the world via WhatsApp and social media.

As part of a communal show of faith and peace, the family is organising a public Prayer and Peace Walk on May 18, beginning at the Arima Velodrome.

“Zwade's school, friends, and club teammates have all been sending love. Outside of his immediate community, people from all walks of life are showing support,” Bethelmy said.

Asked if the family needed anything beyond prayers, Bethelmy said, “Just prayers.”

Turning to those responsible for the shooting, Bethelmy offered a message of redemption urging them to: “Please, turn your life to God. Only He can save you.”

Psychologist: Repeated violence affects children's development

Clinical psychologist Victoria Siewnarine-Geelalsingh, in an interview with Newsday, warned of the long-term consequences of repeated exposure to violence, particularly during critical stages of brain development.

She said the tragedy surrounding Alleyne underscores a deeper societal crisis – the psychological and developmental toll of sustained violence on the nation’s youth.

She explained such trauma can dysregulate a child’s emotional control systems, leading to behaviours often misdiagnosed as ADHD when they are trauma responses, manifesting as emotional volatility, difficulty concentrating, or inconsistent school performance.

“The brain’s plasticity in youth means early therapeutic responses can significantly reduce the impact of trauma,” she said.

Evidence-based strategies such as trauma-focused cognitive behavioural therapy, school-based emotional regulation programmes, and community interventions are most effective within the first month after trauma exposure, she said.

Siewnarine-Geelalsingh said those who care for children play a crucial role by fostering stable routines, offering emotional support, and managing their own stress to avoid transmitting additional anxiety to their children. Simple acts of reassurance and tools like breathing exercises can help restore a child’s sense of safety.

At the institutional level, Siewnarine-Geelalsingh called for collaborative mental health strategies that bring together ministries, NGOs, schools, and spiritual organisations. Public education and community-wide psychosocial programmes are also essential in areas where clinical access is limited.

In schools, Siewnarine-Geelalsingh says trauma may surface subtly through behavioural changes like withdrawal or aggression, cognitive issues such as daydreaming, or even physical symptoms. Teachers should be trained to recognise these signs and respond with structured, compassionate interventions.

Echoing the call for transformation Dr Hanif Benjamin, clinical therapist and youth development specialist at the Centre for Human Development, urged the Ministry of Education to prioritise comprehensive, trauma-informed care in schools.

“We cannot expect students or teachers to function effectively if they don’t feel secure,” Benjamin said.

He stressed the need for specialised employee assistance programmes (EAPs) for teachers, pre-placement training in trauma and cultural sensitivity, and the establishment of permanent clinical teams in every school.

“We still don’t have social workers or psychologists in every school. That’s unacceptable.”

Benjamin envisions schools as holistic support hubs equipped to provide real-time assessments and referrals in partnership with social protection agencies.

He advocates for revitalising after-school programmes, including Scouts, police youth clubs, and structured homework initiatives, as essential platforms for student development, not optional extras.

“All the research shows that students involved in extracurricular activities develop in healthier, more positive ways.”

He also emphasised the need for shared responsibility across the education ecosystem. Local leaders, religious figures, and youth groups must work in unison to define and build truly safe spaces.

“We must invest in youth development beyond academics. Teachers should not only be experts in their subjects but in understanding the lives their students lead.”