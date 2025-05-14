Erla sent on vacation

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher arrives at the Police Administration building, Port of Spain, on May 12. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

DESPITE May 14 being the final day of Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher's employment contract, the Ministry of Homeland Security has announced, based on advice from the Office of the Attorney General, that she has been sent on 66 days of vacation leave, which it says she had accrued.

The ministry in its May 14 statement also said: "Junior Benjamin, who was appointed on February 6 as the acting Commissioner of Police, will continue to serve in that capacity. It is understood that this appointment will remain in effect until the ministry is advised by the Police Service Commission of a change in status. To date, no such notification has been received."

It concluded by commending Harewood-Christopher for what it described as exemplary service spanning four decades:

"Her dedication and leadership have significantly contributed to the advancement of public safety in our nation."