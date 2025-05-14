Energy Minister gets time to defend defamation claim

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal. - File photo

ENERGY Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal has until June 16 to file a defence in a defamation claim brought against him by a businessman and two investment entities.

At a virtual hearing on May 14, Justice Frank Seepersad granted an order sought by Moonilal, which gives him time to file his defence in the defamation lawsuit by Trillions Systems Ltd, Rose Capital Investments Ltd and businessman James Kerron Rose.

A request for judgment in default was withdrawn, and the judge ordered costs in the cause.

According to the claim, the then-opposition MP published false, malicious, and defamatory allegations linking the companies and Rose to illegal quarrying and questionable state contracts.

The lawsuit contends that Moonilal defamed them during a press briefing live-streamed on Facebook via the United National Congress (UNC) official page on September 8, 2024, as well as on Moonilal’s personal social media accounts.

The claimants are seeking damages for reputational harm, business loss, and emotional distress, and have demanded a full retraction and apology.

According to their claim, the statements referred to business activities and documents linked to the companies and Rose, including material concerning a contract and a cheque related to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC). The claim pointed to the use of a director listing and other materials during the broadcast.

The lawsuit contends that the statements led to unwanted public scrutiny and that the matter was presented without verification from them. The companies maintained that the publication affected their operations and relationships with clients and stakeholders.

The claim further references an alleged misidentification involving a photograph of a different individual with a similar name, which the claim said caused additional confusion. The lawsuit maintained that clarifications were not extended to Rose and the companies despite concerns raised.

In support of their case, the claimants maintained their record of community development work and longstanding business reputations in finance, insurance, and real estate. They argue that the statements were widely disseminated online and continue to be accessible.

The lawsuit said during the briefing, Moonilal admitted he could not verify the authenticity of some documents but shared them anyway with viewers. The lawsuit said this prompted “a storm of online speculation and defamatory commentary.”

The lawsuit contends that Moonilal’s actions amounted to “reckless disregard for the truth,” and the accusations had no factual basis but were presented in a sensational manner, which caused reputational harm.

It also maintained that Moonilal ought to have known the serious impact of his statements and that allowing the posts to remain online without correction or apology has worsened the damage.

The claimants are seeking damages, a public apology, and the removal of all defamatory content from Moonilal’s social media platforms and the UNC’s pages. They also want an injunction to prevent future publication of similar statements.

“The defendant as a politician and member of parliament knew or ought to have known that the said posts would be of a particularly sensational nature and that the court would be asked to infer that the defendant made those publications with the knowledge that it was libellous and/or reckless as to the false contents and nature of the article and that no regard was given or attempted to be given as to its truth,” the claim, filed on January 17, said.

Attorneys Farai Hove Masaisai and Mpule Williams represent Rose and the companies, while Jagdeo Singh appeared for Moonilal.