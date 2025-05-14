DCP Martin: I did not start Erla probe on my own

DCP Suzette Martin. -

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin, addressing the investigation that led to the suspension of Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, said she did not initiate the investigation on her own.

Commissioner Harewood-Christopher was suspended by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in February after her arrest in connection with an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office. The investigation focused on the approval of the importation of two sniper rifles intended for use by the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

On May 10, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, announced there was insufficient evidence to support a successful prosecution. Subsequently, on May 12, the PSC, during a High Court hearing, said it had lifted Harewood-Christopher’s suspension.

Responding to questions from Newsday on May 13, Martin explained her office was formally assigned to investigate the matter concerning the importation of the sniper rifles and accessories, which involved both Harewood-Christopher and former SSA director Roger Best.

“As a result,” Martin said, “a team of investigators was assembled, and enquiries commenced.”

Best was detained by police shortly on January 29 at his Arima home. He was also held in relation to the importation and procurement of two sniper rifles. Investigators noted while the weapons entered the country legally via an authorised import permit and a licensed gun dealer, Best was not authorised to procure them.

Martin emphasised throughout the investigation she acted in accordance with established procedures, consistently consulting with the DPP.

“On receiving the investigation, I sought and received guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, at every stage of the process,” she stated. “I complied fully with the advice given.”

She added the investigation advanced in tandem with continued consultations with the DPP, as evidence was collected and presented, leading to decisions based on the legal merit of the case.

“We respected and complied with the advice received, which concluded that the investigation against Commissioner Harewood-Christopher should be closed,” Martin said. “However, based on that same advice, the investigation into Best remains active and ongoing.”

Martin also confirmed a report detailing the investigation's status was submitted to the PSC, as required.

“I take this opportunity to affirm that the team of investigators under my leadership carried out their responsibilities with the highest level of professionalism, objectivity, and integrity without fear or favour, malice, or ill will."

She said the investigation was driven solely by facts and evidence, not by the interests or desires of any individual.

Martin concluded by reinforcing what she believes is a fundamental principle of justice: “We must all remember that under the rule of law, everyone is equally subject to the law – no one is above it."

She said her office remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting and serving citizens as it works toward a safer nation.