Body found near Diego Martin sports club

- File photo

A body was discovered along the shoreline near the Paragon Sports and Cultural Club on Western Main Road, Diego Martin, on the morning of May 13.

According to police reports, around 10.20 am, officers on mobile patrol in the St James district got a report of the discovery and went to the sports club.

A worker at the club said around 9 am he noticed the body of a man lying motionless on his back near the shore.

The worker described the deceased as a man of African descent, believed to be in his late fifties, of slim build, with a short greying hairstyle. The body was clad in a green jersey and black three-quarter pants. Blood was reportedly coming from his ears.

Officers cordoned off the scene, and Crime Scene Investigators from the Homicide Bureau Region 1 processed the area. They took photographs and collected evidence, including one spent 9mm shell casing.

The District Medical Officer visited the scene, pronounced the man dead, and issued a referral for the removal of the body to the Forensic Science Centre, where a post-mortem examination is expected to determine his cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.