Benjamin gets no letter from PSC, says: 'I'm still in charge'

I'M IN CHARGE: Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

DESPITE her suspension being lifted on May 12, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher has still not returned to active duty.

This is because the Police Service Commission (PSC) – as of yesterday – was yet to issue a letter reinstating her to that position. As such, acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin remains in charge of the TTPS.

The PSC suspended Harewood-Christopher in February after she was arrested during an investigation into the approval of the importation of two sniper rifles for use by the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

On May 10, Director of Public Prosecution Roger Gaspard said there was not enough evidence to successfully prosecute a case of misbehaviour in public office against Harewood-Christopher.

On May 12, she and her lawyer Pamela Elder, SC, went to Police Administration Building for a handover with Benjamin after the PSC’s lead attorney, Deborah Peake, SC, – during a court hearing earlier that day – said the commission had decided to withdraw its directive barring Harewood-Christopher from performing her duties.

Peake added that a formal notification would be issued to Harewood-Christopher on Monday.

But speaking with Newsday on Tuesday afternoon, Benjamin said: “Up to this point, I have not received any letters from the PSC. Therefore, I continue my function and remain focused in terms of securing safety and security for TT, and I remain as the acting commissioner of police until then.”

Harewood-Christopher told Newsday that as of 5 pm on Tuesday May 13, she still had not heard from the PSC.

“No, I have not received any notification from the PSC. I have had no communication from the Police Service Commission.”

On Monday, her lawyer Pamela Elder told reporters the handover was successful and declared: “She is THE Commissioner of Police.”

Benjamin explained on Tuesday that the handover was a respectful conversation (with Harewood-Christopher) after which it was decided he will continue in the post until both of them received official communication from the PSC.

Newsday was told that it is the PSC which has to officially inform Harewood-Christopher that she has been reinstated as CoP, and in the case of Benjamin, that his acting appointment has been rescinded and he reverts back to a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

“It was a nice, cordial conversation. We had that dialogue, and at the end, Ma’am Christopher allowed me to continue until she receives instruction from the PSC,” Benjamin told Newsday at 6 pm on Tuesday May 13. He explained that this was in everyone’s best interest.

“She cannot sit in the post without that (PSC) letter in her hand because that is the instrument of appointment. Understanding that it is to be forthcoming, and until such time, I remain the acting commissioner so recognised until that has changed.”

Asked if Harewood-Christopher showed up for work on Tuesday, in anticipation of the letter, Benjamin said, “I'm in the office.”

Pressed as to whether she reported for duty at all, he reiterated, “I am in my office and fulfilling functions as the acting commissioner of police.”

Asked if he had any verbal communication with the PSC on the matter, Benjamin said, “The letter is what is of most importance. And until the letter is there, I continue to do my functions.”

He said he remains engaged in directing the roll out of the police’s strategic plan which is at the top of his agenda.

News of Harewood-Christopher’s arrest first broke on the night of January 30.

However, official confirmation only came from the police on January 31, and the PSC issued a letter sometime between February 1-2, ordering her to cease to report for duty.

Calls on May 13 to PSC chairman Wendell Wallace went unanswered before the last call placed to his number eventually went straight to voicemail. He did not respond to WhatsApp messages either, with Newsday asking about the reasons for the delay in sending official communication so that Harewood-Christopher could resume duties as CoP.

PSC members Ian Ramdhanie and Annika Fritz-Browne were said to be unavailable when Newsday called their office and, despite leaving messages, both did not return our calls.

GOVT SILENT

The second extension to Harewood-Christopher’s contract is set to end on Thursday May 15, when she turns 62.

For her to continue in the post, it must be extended by Cabinet – with only one more such extension legally available – but efforts to get information from the government on whether or not a third and final extension will be given to Harewood-Christopher, were futile.

Attorney General John Jeremie told Newsday he would be unable to comment on any of the issues surrounding Harewood-Christopher's suspension, reinstatement or contract extension.

Calls to Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar went unanswered and she also did not respond to a WhatsApp message on this issue.

On Monday, Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander told Newsday the issue of Harewood-Christopher’s contract extension arose during conversations he had earlier that day, but he declined to give details.

“I don’t want to speak on it too much. We know what we have to do, so we will treat with it when it happens.”

He said he planned to discuss the matter with his colleagues and suggested a decision will be made in the coming days.

The UNC, while in opposition, had been critical of Harewood-Christopher's tenure as head of the TTPS

When Harewood-Christopher was given a second one-year extension in May 2024, then national security minister Fitzgerald Hinds suggested this was granted in accordance the Police Service Act (section 75) which allows the President to grant a post-retirement-age extension if it was in the national interest.

But the Opposition Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein argued against that extension, questioning if it was really in the national interest to have Harewood-Christopher's contract extended.

He cited "practical reasons," and highlighted her 2023/2024 performance. "We have seen the murder rate climb to the highest levels. We have now seen that gangs are monitoring police stations. Really, her performance is abysmal.

"Is it really in the national interest to extend Mrs Harewood-Christopher's tenure? These are questions we have to ask based on that performance I've just outlined," Hosein said back in May 2024.

Benjamin, though, said on Tuesday May 13, that as far as he was concerned, the door remains open for Harewood-Christopher’s return.

He described the investigation as “painful” for Harewood-Christopher but added her vindication was certain. “This is the greatest joy for us, as the police, to know that our commissioner is vindicated. When the (Police) Service Commission decides to bring her on, it is a great joy and the doors are open.”

DCP SUZETTE MARTIN RESPONDS

In a response via WhatsApp late on Tuesday evening, DCP Suzette Martin said:

"Good evening. As the Deputy Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Intelligence and Investigations in the TTPS, my office was entrusted to investigate a matter into the importation of two (2) sniper rifles and accessories involving Mrs Erla Harewood-Christopher and ex-Director of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) Mr Roger Best.

"As a result, a team of investigators was assembled and enquiries commenced. I did not initiate this investigation on my own."

She added, "In keeping with established practices, I consulted with DPP, Mr Roger Gaspard, SC, upon receipt of this investigation and obtained guidance from him every step through the investigative process.

"I complied with the guidance given at all times. The investigation progressed and the consultative process with the DPP continued as evidence was gathered, presented to him, and certain advice was given."

DCP Martin continued, "The DPP gave his advice on the matter as it relates to Mrs Harewood-Christopher, which we respected and complied with, that being that the investigation against her has been closed.

"However, acting on that same advice received, the investigation into Mr Roger Best remains open and ongoing.

"A report as to the status of the investigation was provided to the Police Service Commission as I was obligated so to do."

"I take this opportunity to state that the team of investigators which I led discharged their responsibilities with the utmost professionalism, thoroughly and without favour or affection, malice or ill will. The investigation was centred on facts and evidence and not on the whim of anyone.

"We must all be reminded that a tenet of the Rule of Law, is that all persons must be equally subjected to the Law; in other words, no one is above the law.

"The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations remains committed to protecting and serving the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago as we all actively work toward making our country safe."