Bandit shot dead by security guard at Long Circular Mall

An aerial view of Long Circular Mall. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A SUSPECTED BANDIT was shot and killed by a security guard at Long Circular Mall carpark around 12.55 pm on May 14.

The man, an African male, was wearing a blue three quarter jeans and black T-shirt. He had plaits.

Initial reports said the man robbed a woman at the mall and took her white Nissan Tiida.

When he got to the exit of the mall, he crashed into a fence. A SWAT officer then shot and killed him.

Newsday saw three gunshots in the window of the driver’s seat.

The body laid on the ground as the rain fell for over an hour while Newsday was at the scene.