Yah Yah presents first solo exhibition at Horizons Art Gallery

Emerging artist Yah Yah will open her debut solo exhibition, Colours of the Coast at Horizons Art Gallery on May 13.

A media release sad, this powerful and personal body of work showcases the artist’s distinctive approach to storytelling through art, exploring the moods, textures, and emotional currents of coastal life in Trinidad and Tobago.

Born and raised in South-Central Trinidad, Yah Yah’s creative journey began in modest circumstances. In a community where artistic careers were rarely encouraged, she once viewed art as just a hobby and shifted her focus to academics. But over the past seven years, she has fully embraced her calling, evolving into a self-taught artist and entrepreneur whose work reflects both meticulous craftsmanship and heartfelt narrative.

Colours of the Coast is a celebration of both place and personal growth. Through vibrant yet grounded compositions, Yah Yah invites viewers to engage with themes of healing, identity, and soulful reflection. She draws inspiration from the work of well-loved artist Jonathan Guy Gladding, whose ability to capture the beauty of everyday life deeply resonates with her own artistic values, the release said.

This marks Yah Yah’s first solo exhibition after a well-received debut at Horizons’ New Faces in 2024. Since then, her work has appeared in respected venues such as The Tobago Art Gallery, Studio Joli TT, and The Art Society of TT, and she has completed numerous portrait commissions for local and international collectors.

In addition to her studio practice, Yah Yah is committed to uplifting others through art. She has collaborated with the Ministry of Rural Development on community mural projects centred on hope and resilience, conducted workshops in secondary schools across the country, and continues to share mentorship and insights through her active social media presence, the release said.

The opening night can be attended on May 13 from 6.30 pm-8 pm at the gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James or if you can’t make it in person, you can view the new slideshow via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The exhibition is open for viewing until May 24, from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

For further info call 628-9769 or 280-3058.