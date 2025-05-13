Who let the cows out?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am writing to highlight a persistent issue in San Francique that affects both public safety and quality of life: cows roaming freely through our community.

On numerous occasions, I’ve personally witnessed cows walking along the main road, blocking traffic and posing a serious danger to drivers – especially at night.

These animals also make their way into private properties, including home gardens and agricultural plots, causing damage and distress. As someone engaged in farming, I’ve seen the negative impact firsthand.

This situation reflects a lack of proper enforcement regarding livestock management. Owners have a responsibility to secure their animals, and the relevant authorities must ensure that laws around animal containment are upheld. Waiting for a serious – or potentially fatal – accident to occur before taking action would be negligent.

San Francique residents deserve better. I strongly urge the local authorities to treat this as a matter of public safety and community well-being.

For too long this has been happening and not one person has taken up my plea with this issue. I AM FED UP!

DENISHA MOHAMMED-SHEPPARD

San Francique