Venezuelan woman kidnapped at Double Palm

- File photo

POLICE are investigating the kidnapping of a Venezuelan woman – Anyeliz Maria Laverde Velasquez – who was taken from the compound of a Double Palm guest house in Chaguanas on May 12.

A man who lived with the woman, also a Venezuelan national, told police he dropped the 25-year-old off at the carpark of the guest house on Derrick Road, Chase Village, to meet a friend around 8.30 pm. He said he saw her enter a black Toyota Aqua before he left and parked on the roadway. He told investigators shortly after, he heard Velasquez screaming for help before seeing the Aqua drive off with her.

He said he later received two calls from a male caller demanding a $5,000 ransom for the woman's safe release.

While on the phone with the caller, the man was instructed to drive to a Carli Bay Road, Couva location with the ransom money. Upon arrival, he met two armed men who then robbed him of the money. The man told police Velasquez had not been released, and calls to the kidnappers went unanswered.

The matter has been referred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Couva CID.