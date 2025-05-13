Two arrested for guns, ammunition

TWO men were arrested for firearm and ammunition possession in Santa Flora on May 12.

According to police, officers were on mobile patrol around 2.40 am when they saw two young men acting suspiciously.

The men tried to run when they saw the officers but were stopped and searched.

Police found guns in bags that each man was carrying as well as ammunition.

In a separate incident on May 11, a man went to the Siparia Police Station around 11.30 am to report that a relative was missing.

The man said his 53-year-old relative was last seen on May 4 walking along Saltmine Trace and has not been seen or heard from since.

The missing man has been identified as Uagnan Ramjit.

Checks with friends and relatives to locate Ramjit have been futile.