TTFA boss says football can change local landscape

Concacaf president Victor Montagliani, left, with Minister of Sport Phillip Watts, right, and TTFA head Kieron Edwards at the Piarco International Airport on May 11. - Photo courtesy TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards believes football can change the landscape in the country.

He was speaking on May 12 during a visit to TT by Concacaf president Victor Montagliani at the TTFA headquarters, Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. He was also given a short tour of the nearby Home of Football.

Edwards welcomed Montagliani’s courtesy visit as a significant moment in strengthening the relationship between the two bodies.

“The support from Concacaf over the past 12 months has been tremendous,” Edwards said. “We want to continue to build and strengthen that relationship. This visit marks that intention.”

Edwards hailed the importance of Concacaf’s backing in recent technical workshops and expressed hope that this partnership will help return TT to regional dominance. He also highlighted recent meetings between Montagliani and two government ministers on May 11, pointing to a growing alignment between football’s developments.

“We’re looking to return TT to being a powerhouse in the Caribbean—and beyond,” Edwards added. “Football has the power to shift the national landscape, and we’re committed to leading that change.

“We have a new government in place. In terms of the landscape of TT currently, we know the ills of issues that we’re having in TT and we believe sports and football leading that charge in sport, could really change the landscape in TT. We continue to have discussions in terms of the way forward.”

Montagliani praised the leadership and vision of the local governing body and declared his confidence in the organisation’s trajectory as it seeks to reclaim its place among the region’s footballing elite.

“I think you’ve built a very strong team. It’s very obvious the vision that you and your team have for the TTFA moving forward,” said Montagliani. “Not only am I very pleased but very proud. You’ve followed through with exactly what you said in our first meeting, and it’s coming to fruition.”

Montagliani said he noted a TTFA’s “football-first” philosophy, adding how important it was to see that principle reflected in the organisation’s day-to-day operations.

“It warms my heart that a former footballer like yourself is now at the head of TTFA, pushing what is most important for the country,” he told Edwards.

The Canadian was particularly impressed by the TTFA’s commitment to revitalising football infrastructure, including ongoing work to upgrade pitches and expand development at the Home of Football.

He emphasised that while improvement is always part of the journey, the TTFA is focused on exceeding expectations—not just within the Caribbean, but across the Concacaf region and on the global stage.

“This isn’t just about reliving past glory,” Montagliani said. “The game has evolved—it’s faster, stronger, and more global than ever. TT has the ability to be part of that world stage, and I believe that discipline and vision will take you there.”

Edwards said Concacaf and the TTFA will continue to have further discussions at the 75th FIFA Congress in Paraguay, for a way forward for football in TT.

Among the immediate priorities on the TTFA’s agenda is the formal establishment of the TTFA Academy, which will focus on youth development and integrate educational components.

Edwards also highlighted women’s football, noting ongoing work on a strategic document to strengthen the women’s league and resume training for the national women’s team.

As the TTFA looks ahead to key World Cup qualifiers and continues its grassroots and youth development efforts, Montagliani’s visit is being seen as a strong vote of confidence in a federation eager to turn the page and write a new chapter of success.

TT’s senior men’s team are currently preparing for a hectic period involving the Unity Cup in England, World Cup qualifying and a Concacaf Gold Cup campaign.

The Unity Cup kicks off from May 27-31 at Brentford’s Gtech Stadium in England, featuring Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica and TT.

Six days later, TT resume their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with their penultimate second round match against St Kitts and Nevis. This match kicks off at Hasely Crawford Stadium on June 6, from 7.30 pm.

According to Edwards, once TT defeat St Kitts and Nevis, they will advance to the final round of qualifying, despite having to still play Costa Rica on June 10. Costa Rica will host TT at home from 9 pm.

And on June 15, the Soca Warriors begin their Concacaf Gold Cup group stage campaign against USA (6 pm), Haiti (6.45 pm) on June 19 and Saudi Arabia (7 pm) on June 22.