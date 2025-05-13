Trinidad and Tobago nursing students have worst pass rate in Caribbean

Nursing Association president Idi Stuart. - File photo

NATIONAL Nursing Association head Idi Stuart said Trinidad and Tobago has the worst pass rate in the entire Caribbean when it comes to CXC's Regional Examination for Nurse Registration.

Speaking following the opening of the National Nurses Credit Union Co-operative Society Limited at Warren Street in Curepe on May 13, Stuart said, “We have a high failure rate of nursing personnel – more than 50 per cent.

"That is causing a big problem. Nurses have to study and learn almost everything doctors do, except possibly how to do the surgery, in order to be able to catch any errors that are made.”

He said the main reason for this state of affairs is the withdrawal of the nursing stipend.

“The length of nursing training is four years, compared to five years for medical school. While doctors can take a loan to pay for their studies and can command a salary after graduation that allows them to pay it back, nurses don’t have that luxury and have to work while studying to earn income.

"And this is what we believe is the central issue leading to the lowest pass rates in the Caribbean, which is just about 50 per cent. In other Caribbean islands, students are given stipends and even hostel accommodation.”

He said nurses training at the College of Science Technology and Applied Arts (COSTAATT) currently get a stipend, while the nurses at the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) had their stipend withdrawn between 8-11 years ago, and the UWI's nursing school never received a stipend.

Stuart said past prime minister Stuart Young gave a commitment to bringing back this stipend and added he hopes Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe would see value in Young's commitment despite the government changing hands from the PNM to the UNC.

“This would be a beginning point to address the factors that push nurses out of the profession or to go abroad where they can earn two to four times their TT salary. It would also increase the number of people coming into the profession.”

He said he thought the government had stopped providing stipends to the schools which it did not have direct oversight for, as the USC is private and The UWI is managed by Caricom.

“Every government needs to do an analysis of what it is required for building human resource capacity, especially in healthcare. COSTAATT cannot train all the nurses needed for TT’s health care sector for us to have sustainable health care, so if the other schools are providing these additional human resources, government should provide nursing students with a stipend.”

Stuart called on Bodoe to stand by his words at the South-West Regional Health Authority’s service for Nurses Appreciation Week 2025, where the minister said nurses were vital to the effective functioning of RHAs (regional health authorities) and the consistent delivery of care across health centres, hospitals and other medical facilities.

“He (Bodoe) said he saw the need to invest in nursing. We are willing for him to invest, commit and put action into the words he said at the SWRHA (function). We believe he genuinely believes there is a need to invest in nursing, in addition to all the other areas such as settling wage negotiations, ensuring permanency of employment, ensuring continuing of education, we want him to ensure that all nursing students across all nursing schools receive the stipend.”

Speaking during the launch of the credit union, veteran nursing educator Maureen Giddings Estwick called on senior nurses to ensure students did better in the examinations.

“Our nursing students are not doing well. We have a lot of senior nurses here and I want you to join ranks and make sure the nurses are attended to in the clinical area. What are you all doing that nursing students in Trinidad and Tobago are not doing well at all?

"I am putting out an appeal to ask you all to take the nursing students under your wings and do some more introspection and find out how we can put them further, because this is the third or fourth time that we are getting bad results, and we must do something.”

Stuart said the association has written to both Dr Bodoe and Tertiary Education and Skills Training Minister Prakash Persad on May 7, requesting a meeting, but have not received a response to date. He said the association also informally requested a meeting with the prime minister to discuss several issues.

“This government made a pledge in their manifesto to resolve health sector workers’ salaries, so we are mindful of that and we would hold them to account for that. In fact, we expect to complete that exercise within 2025. We are not willing to go beyond 2025 still working on 2013 salaries.”

Stuart said the association represents more than half of the nursing and midwifery personnel in TT, with over 4,000 members.