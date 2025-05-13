Resignations flow from WASA

- File photo

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has announced the resignation of nine people from its board of commissioners, in a media release sent on May 13.

The resignations were announced on the TT Stock Exchange’s website pursuant to section 64 (1) of the Securities Act. Commissioner Jaqueline Cheesman’s resignation took effect on May 2.

Chairman Navindra Nanga, SC, and commissioner Maruicia Ramnarine Singh-Zoro also tendered resignations effective May 3. Commissioner Colin O Bartholomew’s resignation took effect May 4.

Deputy chairman Alston Fournillier and commissioners Charisa-Marie Francois, Joel C Edwards all tendered their resignations, effective May 5. Carol P Austin tendered her resignation effective May 6.

In a separate release, WASA extended congratulations to the Minister of Public Utilities and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath on his appointment.

It also congratulated Clyde Elder as Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities.

“WASA welcomes these appointments and looks forward to collaborating closely with the new leadership to advance the critical mandate of delivering reliable, efficient and sustainable water and wastewater services to the people of TT,” the release said.