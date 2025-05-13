NIF reports $32m in income amid loss

NIF chairman Jennifer Lutchman. -

THE National Investment Fund Holding Company Ltd (NIF) has reported a total income of $32 million in its NIF 1 and NIF 2 bonds for the three months ending March 31.

In its unaudited financial statements, published on the TT Stock Exchange website on May 13, NIF said the results were driven by dividend income of $27 million and an interest of $4.2 million.

The total income represented an increase of $2.2 million, increasing to $32 million for the quarter from $29.8 million in the previous comparable period.

Despite the increase in income, NIF still reported a loss.

The total comprehensive loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $97.8 million, as compared to a loss of $263 million for the same period the year before.

Chairman Jennifer Lutchman, in her remarks, said that since the establishment of the NIF bonds, bondholder confidence remains high, with cumulative stock on the TT Stock Exchange amounting to about $342 million.

"NIF1 has paid, on time, 13 semi-annual coupon payments amounting to $1.3 billion on its NIF1 bonds: Series A, B & C and $129.0 million on the Series D bond.

"With regard to the Series D bond, it has been generating a consistent stream of dividend payments, despite a decline in the value of the portfolio, from $7.9 billion for the first quarter," Lutchman said.

The next semi-annual coupon payments are scheduled for July 26 for series D and August 9 for series B and C.