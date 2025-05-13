Mystar: Police will use 'every resource' to find Gulf View drive-by suspects

ACP Wayne Mystar, centre, with a team of police officers. - File photo

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police Wayne Mystar has pledged to use every resource at the police's disposal to track down the suspects in what was believed to be an attempted hit on the daughter of a businessman in Gulf View, La Romaine, on May 13.

Reports said the 34-year-old woman was driving her white Range Rover along the South Trunk Road, La Romaine, around 10 am when a white Nissan B-14 rammed into the back of her vehicle near Achievor's Banquet Hall.

Both vehicles came to a stop and the front passenger of the B-14 allegedly got out and shot at the woman twice before jumping back into the car and escaping. Newsday understands the woman drove off immediately to the San Fernando Police Station.

The woman's father told reporters this was a clear hit-attempt on his daughter's life, but he could not think of a motive. He said his family is no stranger to the effects of crime, as one relative was kidnapped, there were two attempted kidnappings of another relative and they were victims of 14 robberies.

Despite this, he said they have no enemies but would be beefing up security arrangements. He was confident in the police's ability to get to the bottom of this attack.

Mystar, the ACP for South/Central, said a full investigation is currently underway. Crime scene investigators have processed the vehicle and the surrounding area, and CCTV footage from nearby establishments is being reviewed.

"We are actively pursuing several leads and appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant information to come forward."

He said the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness.

"The safety of our citizens remains our top priority, and we will utilise every resource necessary to identify and apprehend those responsible for this brazen act."

He urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.