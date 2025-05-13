Man dies in Point Fortin accident

- File photo

A 25-year-old man died in an accident in Point Fortin on May 12.

According to police reports, round 11.50 am, police and fire officers responded to an accident on South Central Road, Point Fortin, where a vehicle had collided into a concrete slab and burst into flames.

A 35-year-old woman was taken from the vehicle to the Point Fortin Hospital for treatment. She was subsequently transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where she is currently undergoing surgery.

She was listed to be in critical condition.

The driver died at the scene. He has been identified as Emilio Diaz O’Conor Espinoza from Laventille.

Reports say Espinoza was leaving the Point Fortin Hospital when he crashed.

In a separate incident on May 11, a 33-year-old woman died by suicide at her home at Clarke Road, Penal.

She has been identified as Shallisa Boodram. According to reports, Boodram had an argument with a relative, drank a liquid and fell unconscious.

Police and Emergency Health Services personnel responded and found Boodram unresponsive.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866-5433 or 220-3636.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.