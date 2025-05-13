Look to Gadsby-Dolly for PNM's future

PNM Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and vice chairman Colm Imbert at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on May 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The audacity of former education minister Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly. Ten years in and chair of the great PNM. A role normally reserved for seasoned members, with former prime minister Young making the breakthrough for youth representation at that level in the PNM, preceding Gadsby-Dolly.

Service excellence, dedication, integrity, grit, guts and presence must be some of the highest common factors to political elevation. Mediocrity is not a quality suited to successful politics. Leadership qualities must be clear and unambiguous.

The Caribbean has its unique political dynamics. They throw shoes across the floor in other countries, we are not there, but a leader must be able to roll up their sleeves where necessary, stand on their toes and eyeball their opponents.

Command the troops to attack with full force where necessary, no room for sulking and crying foul.

The quantum leap by which Gadsby-Dolly achieved this milestone may seem surreal. I think even Dr Rowley, who with a keen eye for distinctive qualities, tucked her away in the safe arms of St Ann’s East and then hand-picked her as his deputy political leader, thereby allowing her to understudy him, would be surprised by the alacrity with which she ascended. I imagine, just as she would be grateful she had that support, he would be extremely satisfied, particularly at this time where his judgment is being called into question by some, to see his judgment and investment bearing fruits so quickly.

It is an incontrovertible fact that Gadsby-Dolly has made an indelible mark in the education system, proffering and pioneering radical transformative legislation in education. Making her presence felt and her absence, I am sure, to be bemoaned.

Audacious indeed she is and I am audacious enough to declare now that if she should ever win the right to lead the PNM and this country, everybody will win.

Firstly she is young, no pun intended. She is spirited and inspirationa, intelligent and clearly committed to duty. A transformative leader and a ground soldier. It would do her well to guard jealously her independence against negative influences which may seek to steal her soul.

Dr Rowley said time and time again that he was leaving the PNM in good hands and there is no doubt he has. The choices are many but I pray the young prevails. Great indeed is the PNM.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando