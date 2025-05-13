Is Irish visa requirement fair?

THE EDITOR: On May 12, Ireland will enforce a new visa requirement on TT nationals, even for transit purposes. For many, this comes as a surprise. After all, TT enjoys visa-free access to the Schengen Area and the European Union does not impose such restrictions.

But here’s the legal twist: Ireland is part of the EU but not part of the Schengen Zone. This gives it full autonomy over its visa and border control policies. So yes, the move is legal. But legality doesn’t equal fairness – or alignment with EU values.

This policy sends a jarring signal to Caribbean nations, particularly those in the Commonwealth who have long maintained strong ties with Ireland and Europe. At a time when global mobility, climate diplomacy and fair trade rely heavily on mutual respect and access, imposing such unilateral restrictions on a friendly, democratic nation raises serious questions.

Should a citizen be required to obtain a visa to transit through Dublin, while a citizen of another non-EU nation with similar or weaker diplomatic ties can travel freely? This isn’t just about travel – it’s about dignity, reciprocity and the optics of inclusion in international partnerships.

TT has never posed a disproportionate risk to Irish national security. So what changed? It may be legal, but is it just?

Let’s hold policy to a higher standard than mere compliance. Let’s ask if it aligns with the values of mutual respect, development cooperation, and fairness that Europe claims to champion.

THERESE BAPTISTE

Via e-mail