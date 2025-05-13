Harewood-Christopher on return to office: I feel vindicated

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher arrives at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, on May 12 with her attorney Pamela Elder, SC, after her suspension was lifted by the Police Service Commission. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

While Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher says she feels vindicated after her suspension was lifted on May 12, her lawyers say they will advise her to sue the officers who arrested her in January.

Harewood-Christopher was suspended by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in February after her arrest amid an investigation into allegations of misconduct in public office.

The investigations centred on the approval of the importation of two sniper rifles for use by the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

On May 10, Director of Public Prosecution Roger Gaspard said there was not enough evidence for a successful prosecution.

Harewood-Christopher’s suspension was lifted on the morning of May 12 in a court hearing at the High Court and she arrived at the Police Administration Building at around 1.15 pm with her lawyer Pamela Elder, SC, greeted the waiting media, and went upstairs.

Elder said she sat in a waiting room as acting Commissioner Junior Benjamin was not in the building at the time.

When Benjamin returned, he invited Harewood-Christopher into the conference room where the duo had a successful handover.

Harewood-Christopher’s first official business back in office was a meeting with Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander.

Speaking with the media after rushing across to the short meeting at the ministry’s Abercromby Street offices, Harewood-Christopher said she felt vindicated and thanked God and her lawyers.

"I have been vindicated, which I expected. In my 43 years of service, there are no allegations of misconduct, be it criminal or otherwise. My service has always been with integrity."

Alexander: Government to discuss Erla’s future

Harewood-Christopher’s future in the post may be short-lived as her contract ends on May 14. To continue in the role, she must be granted an extension – which she has received twice from the previous administration.

Asked if she was expecting an extension she said, “I expect my heavenly father to take good care of me. Whatever God has in store for me, that is what will happen.”

Alexander, meanwhile, said he had a “good” and “cordial” conversation with Harewood-Christopher and admitted the issue of her contract extension was discussed.

However, in an interview with Newsday hours after the meeting, he declined to give details.

“I don’t want to speak on it too much.

“We know what we have to do, so we will treat with it when it happens.”

He said the matter will be discussed by government as soon as possible before an official position is taken.

“It might be tomorrow or the next day, but we will see how we are going forward.”

Asked about the dynamic, given that Harewood-Christopher was his boss a few months ago when he was a Snr Supt and the roles have now been reversed, Alexander said that was not an issue.

“I’m a professional and I believe in honesty, integrity and professionalism.

“We spoke and we didn’t even discuss that to be honest. I have respect for her and I think she has respect for me and that is where we kept it.”

No word yet from PSC

Alexander said the meeting was brief as Harewood-Christopher had not yet received any official word of her reinstatement from the PSC.

He added, as a result, there was not a lot they could discuss.

“We exchanged some of the things that are unfolding. We came to an understanding.

“I wanted to let her know too that, as a government, we intend to follow the instruction of the court because we believe in the rule of law and we are fair and transparent.”

Elder said Harewood-Christopher resumed duty based on “an undertaking” given by the PSC in court on Monday.

During the hearing, attorney Deborah Peake, SC, said given Gaspard’s comments, the PSC decided to lift the suspension.

She said she expected Harewood-Christopher and Benjamin to receive communication from the PSC sometime on Monday.

However, up until when Harewood-Christopher spoke with the media at 3 pm, she had not yet received any official word from the PSC.

Elder appeared displeased over the delay in receiving the official notice.

“I don't know why they are so tardy in signing that letter because they acted quite promptly to sign the letter of suspension.”

Elder said regardless, she does not believe there is a need for the PSC to write to Benjamin to revoke his appointment.

“Once the suspension is lifted, it's an automatic thing. It's automatic. She is the Commissioner of Police.”

Despite this technicality, Harewood-Christopher said her meeting with Benjamin, and the handover, went well.

“(The meeting) was quite cordial, and that was expected.”

Asked if TT has two CoP’s until that matter is resolved she said, “I don't know how that works, but technically…” as she shrugged and got into a waiting SUV.

Elder advises Erla to sue over 'horror'

Gaspard in his media release on May 10, concluded while there was sufficient information to justify Harewood-Christopher's arrest, there was no realistic prospect of a conviction.

Despite this, Elder said she believes Harewood-Christopher should still take legal action against the police.

Speaking to the media outside the Police Administration Building while Harewood-Christopher met with Alexander, Elder said she will advise her client to sue the arresting officers and the senior officers who advised them to arrest her.

She claimed the arresting officers “put the cart before the horse.

“It is rather troubling that you arrest, say you have grounds to suspect and then take months investigating. Why wasn’t the investigation done before?”

Elder said her client had been living a horror since January and was happy this “burden” had been lifted.

“She has always stated her innocence… From quite early, I said that there was no evidence to justify any charge. Unfortunately, we waited some months for the DPP to give his decision.”

Gaspard said in the media release, “I am further fortified in my conviction since the evidence has not unearthed any improper motive, consideration or quid pro quo.”

The investigation was led by Harewood-Christopher’s deputy Suzette Martin.

Asked about her relationship with Martin, Harewood-Christopher said, “I believe I am a professional and no, there is no animosity.”

She declined to comment on the motive for the investigation and whether she believed it to be either a witchhunt or politically motivated.

Elder added her client was disappointed by the High Court ruling, which said her suspension was lawful, reasonable, and proportionate.

In delivering his ruling on May 12, Justice Christopher Sieuchand dismissed her legal challenge as he said the PSC acted within its authority but Elder said the matter will not rest.

“We have advised our client that an appeal should be filed and she has agreed with us. So that is the next step with respect to that action.”