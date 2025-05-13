Government's cost-cutting extends to media advertising

Flanked by members of her cabinet, including Attorney General John Jeremie, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks during the post cabinet press briefing on May 8 at the Red House. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

GOVERNMENT appears to have expanded its cost-cutting policy to media advertising in the wake of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar saying her administration had inherited a $4.42 billion financial "hole" from the previous government.

On the UNC's Facebook page on May 13, a post attributed to the PM said money would no longer be "wasted" on advertising (in the media), rentals and perks. Instead it would be put to use for the people.

As the post was on the UNC page and not that of the PM's Facebook page or the Facebook page of the Office of the PM, Newsday contacted the party's PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo to determine its authenticity.

He assured, “It is from the UNC's Facebook page so it is official.”

The post said millions of tax-payers' dollars had been wasted on ads, luxury vehicles, expensive rentals and perks for “a privileged few” for too long, and that time was over. It said the government was building a country that worked for everyone – not just the rich and connected.

“As your prime minister, I have taken immediate steps to cut unnecessary spending across government. That money will now go where it should have gone all along – to fight crime, to fix our roads, to improve our schools and hospitals, to provide real relief for hard-working citizens,” Persad-Bissessar said in the post.

The announcement received much support in the comments section, with many encouraging the PM and her team to keep working with integrity and accountability.

One Facebook user said, “Always be so madame PM. (The) campaign for election 2030 has begun. The detractors wanted to know where the money will come from to fulfil election promises. It will come by cutting wastage. The printed (sic) and electronic media houses owned mostly by the 1 per cent has made millions by wasteful advertising.

"They are ones who benefit while the poor man with children sometimes don't know what direction to go when they get up on mornings.”

There were suggestions as to what should be cut, like prisoner transportation to and from court and the rental of unnecessary buildings. There were suggestions where the money saved should go. Some suggested fixing roads, increased police patrols national security and refurbishing schools.

At the government's first post-cabinet press briefing, at the Red House, on May 8, Persad-Bissessar mentioned other cut-backs saying that in April, the country’s cash deficit was $1.33 billion. It was estimated that May’s cash deficit would be $3.92 billion.

She added that the expected deficit to run the country for 2025 would be around $11 billion.

The PM said she heard of some government officials having armoured vehicles and back-up security personnel, and while those may be kept for those who are deemed high-risk, others may not continue to receive state-funded security.

“I have instructed the Minister of Homeland Security to provide a list of all persons at present benefiting from state-funded security, both state security and private, being paid for by the state. I plan to redirect most of these resources towards the fight against crime, so many of these unnecessary security details will be cut out.”

She said she requested a list of government officials with state-funded housing to see where costs could be cut as some people had three or four state-funded houses.

"And I have directed my own ministers, don't ask for no state-funded houses please. The country is not so large that you need to have a house in Port of Spain paid for by taxpayers. There are people don't even have a house, you want to have two – your own house and one in town. No!

“Some might vex with me but I will stick firmly to that. And I'll tell you why. Ministers have a housing allowance paid for by the state. If you want house in town go and pay your own rent.” She said they could drive to get where they needed to go.

Persad-Bissessar also directed that an assessment be done to cap the maximum price on vehicles that parliamentarians could buy using their tax breaks.

Efforts to determine other cost-cutting initiatives and how much the government hopes to gain by these measures were futile. Calls and messages to Persad-Bissessar, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles-Robinson and former finance minister Colm Imbert on the evening of May 13 went unanswered.

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said he had not seen the Facebook post so it would be “inappropriate” for him to comment, while Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Kennedy Swaratsingh said he was in a meeting and could not speak at the time.