FOIA request targets ex-ministers over tax breaks, medical claims

Richard Jaggasar -

A freedom of information request has been made for financial records concerning motor vehicle tax exemptions, state-funded housing, and medical expenses granted to several high-profile members of the former People’s National Movement (PNM) administration.

Attorney Richard Jaggasar submitted the request on May 12 on behalf of social activist and television host Nazim Ishmael.

The request comes just days after Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced planned reforms and cost-cutting measures, including a cap on vehicle tax exemptions for government officials and state housing.

The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request names 33 former ministers and government officials, including former prime ministers Dr Keith Rowley and Stuart Young, and former ministers Colm Imbert, Faris Al-Rawi, Terrence Deyalsingh, Camille Robinson-Regis, Pennelope Beckles, Rohan Sinanan, Shamfa Cudjoe, Kazim Hosein, Allyson West, Fitzgerald Hinds, Marvin Gonzales, Ayanna Webster-Roy, Clarence Rambharat, Richie Sookhai, and Reginald Armour, SC.

Among the documents requested are all motor vehicle tax and VAT exemption forms (P24s) submitted by the listed officials since January 1, 2015; a breakdown of each exemption, including vehicle make, value, tax savings, and legal basis; all internal government policies and communications related to the exemption process; a list of all approvals for state-funded housing and medical bills tied to the named individuals; and correspondence detailing the approval, rejection, or review of these benefits.

Ishmael’s new request follows the Ministry of Finance’s recent refusal to provide similar data. That earlier request, submitted in April and denied May 1, was deemed too broad by the ministry.

In the new request, Jaggasar limited the scope to 33 named officials, including former prime ministers, finance ministers, and other former ministers.

The attorney also requested all existing policies and communications regarding the approval or denial of these exemptions, along with annual summaries of the total tax revenue foregone.

The request for medical expenses paid by the state on behalf of officials includes a breakdown of who benefited, how much was paid, and under what authority.

Jaggasar said his client was told certain former government officials were abusing their medical allowances.

“It is not in dispute that medical bills for public officials are paid for by the state in certain instances; however, it is restricted to tests, operations and examinations not available in the public healthcare system.

“I am instructed that on more than one occasion, some of the members of the former administration caused to be paid medical bills incurred at private institutions for tests, operations and examinations which are available in the public healthcare system.”

“My client believes transparency in these areas is vital,” Jaggasar wrote. “In the unlikely event the documents are deemed exempt, we emphasise that disclosure is in the public interest under Section 35 of the FOIA.”

He warned that ambiguous or partial responses from the ministry would not satisfy the legal obligations under the act and said judicial review may be pursued if access is denied again.