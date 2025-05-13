Finance Minister Tancoo meets CAF officials

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo. - File photo

MINISTER OF Finance Davendranath Tancoo met with representatives of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) on ongoing initiatives with government, a media release from the ministry said on May 13.

Tancoo was joined by permanent secretary Taylor Lee and senior debt analyst Jimmy Wong.

The CAF delegation included director representative for TT Bernardo Requena, regional Caribbean manager Stacy Kennedy-Richards and principal executive Stephanie Ledesma.

The release said CAF emphasised its 30-year relationship with TT which was characterised by collaboration, mutual respect and friendship.

“In TT, CAF collaborates directly with the ministry as the official focal point for the country’s engagement including loan financing and technical assistance support on a range of issues such as flood mitigation, corporate governance for state-owned entities, digital payments and e-identity and public procurement,” the release said.

CAF also reminded the minister that TT has assumed the chairmanship of CAF’s Board of Directors for a one-year term during the March 27 board of directors meeting.