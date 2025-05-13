Education Minister condemns shooting of Maloney teen

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath, through a statement from the Ministry, has expressed deep concern and strongly condemned the recent shooting incident which left 17-year-old Zwade Alleyne, a form five student of Arima North Secondary School, hospitalised in critical condition.

“This act of violence against one of our nation’s youth is deeply troubling and wholly unacceptable. Our thoughts and prayers are with Zwade and his family during this extremely difficult time,” Dowlath said.

According to reports, on May 10, Alleyne was liming with friends just a few metres away from his home at Building 12, East Maloney Gardens, when gunmen opened fire on the group.

Alleyne sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was initially taken to the Arima General Hospital. He was later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he remains in critical condition.

Prior to the incident, Alleyne had been writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations. As a result, he is now unable to continue with his examinations.

In response to the tragic circumstances, Dowlath said the Ministry of Education will facilitate Alleyne’s re-registration for the May/June 2026 examination period at no cost to his family.

“The Ministry stands in full support of Zwade’s recovery and is committed to doing everything in its power to assist him and his family during this time. Additionally, through our Student Support Services Division, we will ensure that psychosocial support is made available to Zwade’s peers and the staff of Arima North Secondary School.”

The release concluded, reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on violence and continuing to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of students and school communities across TT.