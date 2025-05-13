Cops question Speyside man stabbing incident

A Speyside man is assisting police after a stabbing incident in Speyside on May 10.

According to police, around 10.45pm, the 49-year-old man was liming with a friend at Lucyvale, Speyside, in the vicinity of the Beach Bar, when a man whom he knows slapped him.

He slapped back the man and left the scene.

However, the Speyside man eventually returned to Lucyvale where two brothers suddenly began pelting bottles at him.

The man pulled out a knife and began stabbing the brothers – one under his left armpit and the other in his abdomen. Both men were taken to the Roxborough Hospital to seek medical attention.

Police said the men were stabilised and transferred to the Scarborough General Hospital.

The 49-year-old man was also injured in the incident and drove himself to the Roxborough Hospital where he was treated, discharged and taken into custody.

He is currently at the Roxborough Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.