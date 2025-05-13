Chaotic search for WI Test captain

Guyana captain Tevin Imlach -

I’ve never heard of it before, personal interviews to elect an international Test cricket captain.

I assume that in the modern day of technology and its scientific implementations, there is a belief that cricket problems can be solved in that manner. And this is used to show off the knowledge that one may have in scientific training, however, is it the answer to sport and especially cricket which, being an art and not a science, is governed by a different set of rules.

The skill necessary to perform in a cricket game is based on art and the observance of rules. In a game of cricket, the ball is still five and a half oz and the bat is the same width of four and a half inches. The pitch is 22 yards long as it has always been, and the bowling, batting and return creases have not changed its measurement since before the first Test match between Australia and England in 1877.

The statement made by the CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow is instructive.

He said, “The Test captain is a significant role. It’s just not cricket on the field, but they are representing the entire region off the field as well, so we want to give them an insight as to what is required of them when they are considered. There is even a psychometric test as one of the components of this whole process.”

It seems to me, with all due respect to the president, that they (CWI) need a non-playing captain who will be able to manage the "components of this whole process." It sounds more like a job for a manager or even a coach. This will free the captain to deal with all his responsibilities he would have on the field of play.

Be that as it may, it is not the right approach in choosing the captain of the West Indies Test cricket team for a number of reasons. The first and most important is the nature of the sport. There are few sports in which the captain is called upon to play such a vital role as in Test cricket.

For instance, he’s responsible for the batting order, plus the necessary changes he would have to make, according to the expected fluctuations in the variations of the game and for impact. The bowling changes that include the opposing batsmen’s weaknesses, plus the pitch conditions and the most suitable bowler to use in a given circumstance is important.

Field placings for individual bowlers and at what stage of the match; strengths and weaknesses of fieldsmen in respective fielding positions. And many more intricate details of batting, bowling and fielding. These can only be determined practically on the field of play and by observing the captain marshalling his forces to obtain the right results. How is this possible to assess in a closed-room interview? And judging someone who is going to win you Test matches?

It is a sad day indeed when members of the ruling body for cricket in the West Indies do not have the knowledge of how to go about choosing a Test captain to lead their players onto the field in a Test match, without having to hold interviews with cricket players to choose who would be the best captain. What happens next? Are they going to put an advertisement in the media "for a cricket captain with the following requirements?"

All that is needed are enlightened cricket selectors with the necessary competence, who would be viewing games at first-class level, examining the leadership ability of players on the field and their tactical skills, plus the way that they apply various strategies, until the selectors are impressed that they’re capable of leading a team in Test cricket.

The first attribute of a good captain is his relationship with his players which is tantamount to their performances.

Secondly, there is no excuse for a captain not knowing the laws of the game. This is a vital necessity. One cannot expect to be a leader of men and not know the rules of the game. The knowledge of the game would prevent ridiculous appeals and improve a team’s cricket.

Thirdly, players should always be offered sincere praise and constructive criticism. They ought to always feel an important part of the team.

Fourthly, at all times there must be a plan and a game must never be allowed to drift uncertainly.

Interviewing six cricketers for the captaincy is pathetic.