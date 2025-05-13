Celebration of Asian arts, culture and cuisine at Nalis

Dance teacher Reshma Rajeev performs a classical dance at Nalis' Asian Nights at the National Library, Port of Spain on April 17, 2024.

Nalis’ Asian Nights Two programme will be held at the National Library, Port of Spain from May 14-16.

A media release said, participating countries this year will include Japan, India and China.

The official opening ceremony takes place on May 14 from 5.30 pm at the ground floor, National Library. On this occasion, the exhibition, featuring memorabilia from the participating countries will be launched as well as the Japanese book collection. Kendo and judo demonstrations (by the Kendo Federation of Trinidad and Tobago and Queen’s Park Judo Club), origami, calligraphy and yukata wearing workshops and cultural and tourism video screenings will also be featured on the night, showcased by the Embassy of Japan, the release said.

Day two (May 15) will showcase the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India with classical music and dance by the High Commission of India at 6.30 pm.

On the final evening, May 16, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China will present a puppetry workshop followed by a cultural performance at 6 pm.

Both evening performances will be held in the amphitheatre, National Library, the release said.

Asian Nights is a celebration of Asian arts, culture and cuisine. Through this programme, Nalis aims to facilitate the cultural and educational development of the people of TT, foster mutual understanding and respect for culture and bridge cultural divides.