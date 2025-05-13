Carnival Film Screenings at NAPA on May 16

The National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

Carnival Film Screenings will present its third and final event for Carnival 2025 at Theater One, NAPA campus on May 16 between 1 pm-5 pm.

With the support of The Academy for Arts, Letters, Culture and Public Affairs, Carnival Film Screenings provide a space for local artists and agencies to discuss and show their work centred around Carnival and festival culture, said media release.

The National Archives of Trinidad and Tobago will describe it’s role as treasure-house of our country's heritage and custodians of memory.

The 1969 recording of Jaycees Carnival Queen Show highlights the evolution of the festival and this annual event. Trinidadian photographer Lisa Fernandez will analyse a selection of her photographs and discuss how Carnival and festival culture inspires her creativity as a local artist.

Cultural artist and activist Rubadiri Victor explores the darker aspects of Carnival and screens his short film Cleanse.

Kenderson Noray artist and filmmaker will speak on Paramin’s influence on Carnival and Behind the Blue - A New Management Story, a film on the blue devil band.

Kevin Adams will present his short film No Soca, No Life and promote his freshly finished feature Soca Queen set for release at this year’s local film festivals.

Tobago’s Keylon Whitlock will screen Glory - A Forbidden Love and describe the art of archiving, story telling and cultural continuity of Carnival on the screen.

Carnival Film Screenings is designed to educate and entertain local and intentional audiences interested in a deeper more nuanced understanding of authentic Carnival and festival culture told through a local lens. The aim is to offer a roaming platform for Caribbean creators with audio visual stories and expose the vast amount of local talent and visual content available on Carnival and festivals capturing a collective Caribbean consciousness., the release said.

The first event was held at The Gate Picturehouse, Notting Hill Cinema prior to London’s Carnival in August 2024 and then during Tobago’s October Carnival at the Scarborough Library.

This year during Carnival, a video installation screening films from the National Archives of TT and Visual Art+ Production Ltd was shown in the reception lobby area of NAPA campus.

Carnival Film Screenings connects with spaces to screen films documenting and promoting Carnival culture at Caribbean festivals globally. The aim is attract an audience interested in learning more about authentic cultural experiences and festivals of the region.

For further info visit https://www.facebook.com/carnivalfilmscreenings