CAL: Tickets can be bought in TTD at several locations

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has said tickets can be bought at all its locations and online via its free mobile app using TTD currency, as well as through its layaway plan. However, it said since it has to pay operational and other expenses in foreign currencies, it needed to balance its pricing strategies.

In a release on May 13, the airline addressed conversations on social media following the publication on an article titled Time to let Trinbagonians book CAL flights in TT$, published in the Trinidad Express on May 11, 2025. It said it welcomed the opportunity to clarify the options available to customers for booking and payment in Trinidad and Tobago dollars (TTD).

The airline said tickets can be bought at its ticket offices at the Caribbean Airlines Head Office in Piarco; the Piarco International Airport; Carlton Centre, San Fernando; Parkade, Port of Spain; ANR Robinson International Airport, Tobago; as well as travel agent offices in Trinidad and Tobago.

It said customers travelling between Trinidad and Tobago can book and pay for tickets in TTD using the Caribbean Airlines free mobile app.

The airline also reminded the public that there was a Caribbean Layaway payment plan which was introduced to support affordability and provide greater flexibility.

“This interest-free option allows customers to pay for their tickets in instalments using TTD, making travel more accessible for those who may prefer a staggered payment arrangement.”

Caribbean Airlines said it was committed to serving the people of TT but said around 70 per cent of its operational and other expenses are payable in foreign currencies.

“These include (but are not limited to) core costs such as aircraft operating leases, taxes, handling, engine maintenance and fuel. This economic reality necessitates a balanced approach to ensure financial sustainability and operational viability. As such, the company must carefully balance its pricing strategies with the financial realities of the aviation industry.”

The airline said it valued the continued support of the people of TT and reiterated its commitment to transparency, customer service, and contributing to regional connectivity.