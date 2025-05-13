Burnt remains discovered during search for missing man in Fyzabad

Police officers at the scene where burnt remains were found in Salt Mine Trace, Fyzabad, on May 13. The remains are believed to be that of Uagnan Ramjit who was reported missing on May 4. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE Hunters Search and Rescue Team discovered what they believe are burnt human remains in Salt Mine Trace, Fyzabad, on May 13 while looking for a missing man.

The team's captain, Vallence Rambharat, told reporters at the scene he consulted with the head of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, ASP Darryl Ramdass, to search for Uagnan Ramjit who was reported missing on May 4.

He was last seen, the night before, liming with some villagers a short distance from his home in Salt Mine Trace. Search efforts began around 11 am. Minutes later, the team found a pile of burnt mango branches near where Ramjit was last seen.

"We detected what appears to be burnt vertebrae, large ones. The policemen on site made a determination (that) they would call in CSI and homicide to take a further look into it."

Rambharat admits forensic analysis is required to determine firstly, if the remains are human, and secondly, if they belong to Ramjit.

However, Rambharat was confident that the bones were human, citing an incident on August 9, 2024, when they discovered burnt remains believed to be that of Dalipram Jadoo, 67, in a makeshift fire pit at his home at Las Lomas No 3.

"We have the experience with burnt human bones and we feel strongly that, because of the location, it may be a human being."

Nirmine Ramjattan, 62, said she last saw her brother three weeks ago along Salt Mine Trace when he asked her for money to purchase cigarettes.

She admits Ramjit could be difficult to deal with at times because he was a heavy drinker and smoker. While they don't know for certain if the remains belonged to her brother, Ramjattan could not bring herself to believe someone would do that to him.

"It shouldn't happen at all no matter how he was and how he is."

She added: "They shouldn't do him that. What I feel to myself, at least, run him nah. Tell him go up the road or something. Don't do him that. Whoever do him that, I don't know if these people is human being or what they really is."

Despite his ways, Ramjattan said his siblings and their families would try to take care of him the best they could, as he never got married or had children.