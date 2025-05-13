Brechin Castle Solar Farm set for end-of-year launch

This file photo shows the site of the Brechin Castle Solar Farm in Point Lisas in 2023. The solar farm is set for its end-of-year launch. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO will drastically boost its renewable energy landscape when the Brechin Castle Solar Farm begins operating as expected at the end of this year.

Located on 238 hectares of land northeast of Point Lisas, the solar farm will be the largest of its kind in the region.

The project is a joint venture between Brechin Castle Solar Farm Ltd (BCSL), which includes bp Alternative Energy TT, Shell and the National Gas Company of TT.

About one-third of the project has been completed.

Once operational, the solar farm will add 92 megawatts (MW) of power to the national grid, contributing approximately eight per cent to TT's total power-generation capacity.

It is expected to provide clean energy equivalent to the annual consumption of about 31,500 homes.

The project is also notable for its safety record, having accumulated 350,000 incident-free work hours.

Construction challenges, including communication barriers, difficult terrain, flooding and labour issues, occurred during the initial phases.

Grupotec, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, said these difficulties provided valuable lessons in managing complex projects, adding that they highlight the solar farm's role as a pioneering initiative in the country’s transition to renewable energy.

Environmental stewardship has been a core component of the project’s execution.

The Brechin Castle Solar Farm adhered to the Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC), ensuring minimal disruption to local ecosystems.

Measures implemented reportedly include relocating wildlife such as caiman, bees and otters, using sustainable construction techniques, and planting vetiver grass for land stabilisation.

In line with the project’s commitment to local development, approximately 300 workers – both skilled and unskilled – have been employed, many from nearby communities.

Once complete, the Brechin Castle Solar Farm will be the largest project in Grupotec's global portfolio, which spans multiple continents, including Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Caribbean.

Beyond its contribution to energy generation, the project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 123,000 tonnes annually – equivalent to taking 26,000 cars off the road.

The Energy Chamber of TT said the project, which is nearing completion, is set to play a transformative role in the country's energy sector, aligning with global energy trends while addressing local needs.

The chamber, in a post on its Energy Now blog, has expressed support for the solar farm, viewing it as an important step toward the nation’s long-term renewable energy objectives.