Bodoe, Seecheran tour Couva Hospital

ON TOUR: From right, Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, Minister in the Ministry of Health Dr Rishad Seecheran and Head of Medicine, Dr Aneesa Ragbir, during a site visit on May 13 to the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Health

MINISTER of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe and Minister in the Ministry of Health Dr Rishad Seecheran, together with technocrats from that ministry, conducted a site visit on May 13 to the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

A press release from the ministry confirmed this and added that the ministers were accompanied by the executive team of the ministry and representatives from the Urban Development Corporation (Udecott).

The site visit facilitated a gap analysis, facility assessment and a review and verification of assets to determine the hospital’s readiness for utilisation.

This visit is in alignment with government’s key mandate to bring to operationalisation the Couva Children’s Hospital, which will ensure improved healthcare access and services for the nation.