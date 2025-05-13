Bassarath: Breakout League T20 boosts CPL 2025

Trinidad and Tobago Legions won the West Indies Breakout league at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on May 10. - Lincoln Holder

The inaugural Cricket West Indies (CWI) Breakout League T20 tournament received glowing praise from Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath, who described it as a “tremendous success,” marking a positive start for what is envisioned to become a key fixture on the regional cricket calendar.

The tournament, which concluded on May 10 with the TT Legions crowned champions after an exciting 17-run win over Leeward Islands Thunder, was hailed not only for its smooth execution but also for its broader impact on Caribbean cricket.

“In speaking to people from CWI and other franchises, they said the tournament came off quite well and were very happy with all the arrangements,” Bassarath said.

He noted that all logistical elements were efficiently handled and lauded the efforts of the organising committee and support staff. All matches of the debut tourney were held in Trinidad at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Officials from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), including tournament operations manager Michael Paul, also expressed satisfaction with the competition.

“Every single member of the management team would have complimented the TTCB with the way the tournament was handled,” Bassarath added.

Crucially, the Breakout League achieved its core objective: player exposure.

Bassarath, the CWI vice president, noted a number of emerging players impressed throughout the competition. The tournament’s reach extended well beyond regional borders, with live broadcasts spanning as far as Australia and India.

“That was the purpose of the tournament, really – to expose our players and make sure they are seen internationally. We know people were looking at this tournament to see what they can take out of it to enhance their franchise across the world.

“We would have seen some talent coming through and I’m hoping that the different franchises across the CPL grab some of these players,” he said, pointing out a significant tournament rule—each CPL franchise must include three players from the Breakout League on their squads for the 2025 edition which bowls off in August.

Bassarath also congratulated TT Legions players and management, including head coach Rayad Emrit, manager Omar Khan, and captain Joshua Da Silva, for their winning campaign.

He also acknowledged the supporters who packed the stands during the final, calling them “the 12th man” who helped seal victory.

Looking ahead, the TTCB intends to build on this year’s success. While Bassarath said “everything moved quite smoothly,” a review is planned to explore areas for improvement. The Breakout League is set to become an annual event, rotating across Caribbean territories in the future.

“We may not get anyone (players selected to bigger international T20 tournaments) taken out from this first edition but I’m quite sure, at the next two or three editions, we are going to see players making the step on the big stage at the IPL, Big Bash or one of the top tournaments in the world.”

With its successful debut, the Breakout League has positioned itself as a promising platform for the region’s rising cricket talent and a new chapter in West Indies cricket development.

It featured six territorial franchises including Legions, Thunder, Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans and Windward Islands Infernos.

Before the tournament, CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow said, “This league is a bold, forward-looking investment in the future of West Indies cricket. The West Indies Breakout T20 League is a proving-ground for the stars of tomorrow. We are ushering in a new generation of T20 cricketers, and today is the first step on that journey.”