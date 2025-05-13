Barataria Ball Players clinch North Zone 40-over title

Barataria Ball Players. -

BARATARIA Ball Players won their second North Zone 40-over title in four years, beating Savannah Boys in a rematch of the 2022 final on May 1.

At the Queen’s Royal College grounds, St Clair, Barataria opening bowlers Vaughn Browne and Derron Wilson pressured Savannah Boys early, reducing their rivals to 48 for six.

Ravindra Naidoo and Chetram Ramlall fought back to drag Savannah Boys to 156 off 29.2 overs, with Christopher DaSilva and Marlon Phillip taking two wickets apiece.

Barataria raced to the target in 19.3 overs with openers Kevis John and Joey Samuel setting up 66 for the first wicket. John raced past the half-century mark and pummelled 66 runs in boundaries to end on 91 not out (12 fours, three sixes) to seal victory for Barataria Ball Players.

When the teams met in the 2022 final, it was a close affair with Barataria Ball Players winning by six runs with two late wickets.

Barataria batted first in the previous final, but Savannah Boys won the toss and decided to bat this time. They may have regretted the decision as Barataria took three quick wickets for only 16 runs.

Wilson removed Praveen Ali for five, before Browne got rid of Naresh Persaud for nine. Barataria stalwart Carl Vialva then shattered Verune Ramnarine’s stumps to reduce Savannah Boys to 16 for three.

DaSilva was introduced and removed the dangerous Riaf Ali for eight before Marlon Phillip had Aneesh Sookoo caught for 12. Eventual top-scorer Ravindra Naidoo was already in but was involved in the first-ball run out of Ameer Ali for a duck at 48 for six.

Savannah Boys’ slow recovery began with a 35-run stand for the seventh wicket between Naidoo (35) and Vijai Teemal. However, they were both dismissed when they looked to push on.

Pradeem Ali (19) and the evergreen Chetram Ramlall added 44 for the ninth wicket before the latter was last out for 27.

Opening bowlers Wilson (2/32) and Browne (2/20) made the initial inroads, with Phillip (2/36) and Christopher (2/22) finishing the job.

With only 157 to defend, the Savannah Boys could not afford to allow the Barataria Ball Players off to a flier. However, that’s exactly what Kevis John and Joey Samuels scripted.

The Ball Players' opening pair razed 66 off only eight overs before Samuels, who played a critical role in the 2022 win, departed for 21.

The next two batsmen, Matthias Ramdular and Phillip, went cheaply, but it would not matter. John took his team over the line in a winning 33-run stand with Sheldon Thomas (17).

Barataria Ball Players beat Harvard Club by 35 runs in the semifinals, while Savannah Boys eased past North Side Future Stars by five wickets in the other semi.