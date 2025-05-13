Army's tier two streak ended, Union Hall maul Eagles 10-0

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier two title hopefuls Defence Force suffered their first loss of the season when they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Club Sando in group two action at the Defence Force Reserves Ground in Macqueripe on May 10.

After going 14 games unbeaten in the league, Defence Force were stopped in their tracks as Sando's Jarelle Sutherland notched a double to give his team only their third win of the league campaign. Nicholas Dyett scored the other goal for Sando, with striker Shaquille Holder scoring the only goal for Defence Force – his tenth of the campaign. Sando (13 points) moved up to eighth spot in group two, with Defence Force (40 points) seeing their lead sizeable lead atop group two cut to 12 points.

Second-placed group two team Union Hall United (28 points) continued their recent blistering goal-scoring form as they hammered Eagles 10-0 at the Balmain recreation ground in Couva. Coming off a hat-trick showing against Central Soccer World in his team's 7-0 win in their previous fixture, Joash Baird was on the money again as he scored a beaver-trick to lead his team's rout of the hapless Eagles team. Veteran striker Bevon Bass and Shakeem Cooper both scored braces, with Joshua Kanhai and Israel Williams scoring a goal apiece.

Guaya United (21 points) moved up to fourth spot when they defeated table-proppers Evolution FC 3-0. Decklan Marcelle, Kheelon Mitchell and Aaron Sylvester found the net for Guaya.

Mid-table team Petit Valley/Diego Martin United (16 points) blanked MIC Matura ReUnited (20 points) 1-0 via a late goal from Joshua Miller, with the third-placed Central Soccer World (24 points) and San Fernando Giants (16 points) playing out a goalless draw.

In group one action, table-toppers Malabar Youngstars (32 points) maintained top position when they got a hard-fought 2-1 win away to Tobago's Carnbee/Mount Pleasant. Ronaldo Boyce was the star for Malabar as he bagged a first-half double.

Also in group one, the second-placed Police FC (26 points) avoided a slip-up as they got a 4-2 comeback victory over the cellar-placed Miscellaneous Laventille United after falling behind by two goals early in the first half. Jabari Williams, Clevon McFee and Joshua Leach scored for Police as they overturned the deficit to get the result.

Tier two defending champions Harlem Strikers (20 points) were also in winners' row as they defeated RSSR FC 3-0, with goals from Japhia Ellis, Ross Dowden and Kareem Baptiste. Meanwhile, Prisons Ignite (14 points) got their fourth win of the season when they defeated Bethel 2-1, with Shandon Joseph grabbing a winner in the 87th minute.